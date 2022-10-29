“Failed miserably in the first half” – Gary Lineker identifies mistake from Graham Potter during Chelsea’s first half collapse at Brighton

Football pundit Gary Lineker has identified mistakes made by Graham Potter after Chelsea fell 3-0 behind to Brighton & Hove Albion before half-time in the Premier League.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the hosts in just the fifth minute at the Amex Stadium. Own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah sunk the Blues further.

Former England striker Lineker pointed out some tactical errors by Potter, who is back at the Amex Stadium for the first time since leaving in September.

The 61-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Potter’s system of a back 3 and wingers at wingback, which he changed very quickly from in Chelsea’s previous league games, has failed miserably in the first half at Brighton."

Potter set his team out in a 3-4-2-1 shape with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, two wingers, starting at wing-back positions.

Lineker felt that was a mistake, as the Blues failed to test the Seagulls in the opening stanza, while being taken apart at the back.

Graham Potter is handed his first Chelsea loss by his former club FT: Brighton 4-1 Chelsea

Yet, the only change that Potter made at half-time was to bring on Edouard Mendy in place of Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for the visitors early into the restart. However, Brighton ran out 4-1 winners regardless, inflicting Potter with his first defeat as Chelsea boss.

He was nine games unbeaten since replacing Thomas Tuchel last month, winning six, as the 47-year-old appears to have overturned the side's fortunes.

Today's result, however, exposed Potter's tactical shortcomings as Chelsea slumped to their third top-flight defeat of the season.

Chelsea lose to Brighton in the league for the first time

Chelsea entered the match on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run against Brighton in the Premier League. They looked certain to pick up points at the Amex once again with the Seagulls failing to win under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

However, it turned out to be an evening of disappointment for the Blues. The Seagulls upped the ante at home and secured a huge 4-1 victory against all the odds.





Brighton have beaten Chelsea in a league meeting for the first time in the club's history.

Potter's side were an absolute mess at the back in the opening stanza, lacking any sort of composure and stability, and conceded thrice.

Just when they thought they had anchored the ship, Pascal Gross popped up with a fourth in stoppage time to restore their three-goal lead.

This was Brighton's first-ever Premier League victory over the Blues, and one that will be a huge boost to their confidence in light of their recent struggles.

They are currently seventh in the league table while the west London side are fifth.

