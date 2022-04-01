"Fair enough if he listens to other offers" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel comments on Barcelona target's future at the club

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he won't hold it against Antonio Rudiger if the Blues defender considers a move to Barcelona.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Chelsea's game against Brentford this weekend, Tuchel said

"The situation is the situation. Our hands are tied. We can't speak to him or offer him. We can't negotiate with his agent so fair enough if he listens to other offers. But I'm still confident."

Another Blues player, Andreas Christensen, has reportedly agreed on a move to Camp Nou already, with less than six months on his current contract. It is becoming increasingly likely that Antonio Rudiger will join his teammate in Spain.

Chelsea, the reigning European champions, have had a decent season so far and currently sit in third place on the EPL table. However, they have had their assets frozen following sanctions against club owner Roman Abramovich.

These sanctions have seen the Blues unable to extend Antonio Rudiger’s contract. They could lose the player for free in the summer unless the club is sold before he leaves.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have begun to rebuild their team under Xavi Hernandez's guidance. The club legend took charge of the team following Ronald Koeman's sacking. Despite financial difficulties, Barca have reorganized brilliantly and consider Rudiger a good addition to their team.

Chelsea and Barcelona remain in transfer race for Borussia Dortmund striker: Reports

There have been numerous reports about a £63 million release clause in the contract of Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland that becomes active this summer.

However, GOAL has reported that such a release clause does not exist in the star's contract. Instead, the club and the player reportedly have a gentlemen's agreement that Dortmund will not stand in Haaland's way if a suitable offer for him is made.

This will only rejuvenate the interests of European juggernauts who have had the star on their radar, including Chelsea and Barcelona. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed the club's interest in Haaland last year. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are believed to be financially prepared to fight for the striker's signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“When you can talk to any player, you tell him what's here, our way of playing, of training... let him know that this is the best club, the city is wonderful”. Barça manager Xavi when asked about Erling Haaland: “I've seen no player who said 'no' to Barcelona”.“When you can talk to any player, you tell him what's here, our way of playing, of training... let him know that this is the best club, the city is wonderful”. Barça manager Xavi when asked about Erling Haaland: “I've seen no player who said 'no' to Barcelona”. 🇳🇴 #FCB“When you can talk to any player, you tell him what's here, our way of playing, of training... let him know that this is the best club, the city is wonderful”. https://t.co/MZY7gtRoiM

The Blues will be hoping they can find a new owner before the summer, so the sanctions that prevent the club from signing new players can be overturned.

