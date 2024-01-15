“Fair play to them” - Real Madrid superstar says Barcelona players were very well behaved despite 4-1 loss

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde said the Barcelona players were well-behaved after suffering a 4-1 Supercopa final defeat to their arch-rivals on Sunday (January 14).

Los Blancos started the game fast, with winger Vinicius Junior scoring twice within the first 10 minutes. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski halved the deficit for the Catalan side in the 33rd minute, only to see Real Madrid restore their two-goal lead before the break (39'), courtesy of a Vinicius Jr. penalty.

After Vinicius' first-half hat-trick, Los Blancos added a fourth through Rodrygo (64') to put the game to bed. Following the conclusion of this match, Valverde said (via @BarcaUniversal):

"Barca players behaved very well after they lost, fair play to them."

While El Clasico do get heated at times due to the pressure and intensity of the game, both sides managed to keep their emotions in check for the majority of the game in this occasion.

On the night, Valverde played 86 minutes, during which he managed a 92% passing accuracy, completed his only attempted long ball, and drew one foul. Although La Blaugrana kept more of the ball (58%), they managed fewer attempts (18 and 12) and shots on target (nine and seven).

Before entering this fixture, Barcelona won all of their last three fixtures across competitions. Up next for Xavi and Co. is a round of 16 Copa del Rey clash against third-tier Spanish side Unionistas on Thursday (January 18).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid gear up for a difficult challenge in the Copa del Rey as they take on Atletico Madrid on January 18.

Xavi apologizes to fans after dismal display in Barcelona's Supercopa loss to Real Madrid

Barcelona boss Xavi was quick to apologize to fans for his side's poor display in their 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in Sunday's Supercopa final at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

The Catalan side were beaten by Real Madrid for the second time this season after having suffered a 2-1 La Liga defeat on October 28, 2023. Speaking after the match, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Madrid have done us a lot of damage on the counter, we have not stopped those counters, and today we have to live the bitter side of football."

He added:

“I apologize to the fans because it has been difficult for us to compete. We have not been comfortable at any time, we have been dominated. I apologise to the fans because we have shown a poor display."

The two sides will meet for another La Liga fixture on April 21. Los Blancos are also second in Spain's first division, two places and seven points clear of Barcelona. They're only a point behind surprise leaders Girona with a game in hand.