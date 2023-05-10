"Fake news" - Barcelona attacker rubbishes claims that he gave 'green light' to summer departure

Barcelona winger Raphinha has deemed reports suggesting he has agreed to depart Camp Nou as fake news.

According to SPORT, Raphinha, 26, is considering leaving the Blaugrana just a year removed from arriving at the club. A move to the Premier League is reportedly in his sights, with fears over his playing time due to Ousmane Dembele's return from injury.

However, Raphinha has rubbished the claims (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Fake news. Who shared that news is not well informed & not professional."

Raphinha has endured a topsy-turvy debut season at Camp Nou following his €55 million move from Leeds United last summer. The Brazilian attacker has featured 45 times across competitions, scoring ten goals and providing 11 assists. However, he has had issues with being substituted during games, often seen throwing tantrums.

Barcelona need to shed €200 million off their wage bill to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Raphinha has been touted as a potential departure to help ease the club's financial complications

Nevertheless, Raphinha seems adamant that he isn't going anywhere and that his future lies in Catalonia. The Brazilian had a similar response when talk of a potential exit emerged in January. After winning the Supercopa de Espana, he said that he wanted to win more trophies:

"This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona - it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies.”

Reports claim that Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in signing Raphinha. He has four years left in his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million.

Sergi Roberto tipped to replace Sergio Busquets as Barcelona captain

Sergi Roberto looks set to become Barcelona's new captain.

Sergio Busquets has reportedly decided to leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires. The veteran midfielder is set to bring an end to his 15-year spell with the Blaugrana.

That means Xavi will be handed the task of appointing a new club captain following Busquets' imminent departure. According to Diario Sport, Sergi Roberto will be the new Barca captain.

Roberto is a well-respected figure in the Camp Nou dressing room, and his teammates are happy for him to be handed the armband. The Spaniard signed a new one-year contract extension earlier this year.

It's reported that Jordi Alba will become the vice-captain, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen becomes the third-choice captain. A fourth captain will be chosen from among Frenkie de Jong, Dembele, Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski.

