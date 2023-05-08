Barcelona set whopping Raphinha price tag amid interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set a maximum price tag of £70 million on Chelsea and Newcastle United target Raphinha ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Raphinha, 26, has established himself as a crucial part of the Catalan giants since arriving from Leeds United for around £55 million last summer. He has scored 10 goals and laid out 11 assists in 45 games so far this season.

However, the Blaugrana could decide to offload the 16-cap Brazil international this summer to lighten their books and make room for new signings. They are aiming to raise funds to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are prepared to accept offers between £61 million and £71 million for Raphinha in the upcoming summer transfer window. The player is also keen to secure an exit for sporting reasons as he is afraid of losing his first-team status next season, which would also harm his international ambitions.

Raphinha, who has a deal until June 2027 at Camp Nou, has emerged on Chelsea and Newcastle United's transfer radars of late. Both the Premier League clubs can guarantee the star a salary of more than £10.5 million a year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also reignited their interest in the former Sporting CP and Rennes man. Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar has stayed in contact with the left-footed attacker's agent, Deco, since the turn of the year.

Earlier last summer, Raphinha was heavily linked with Chelsea and Arsenal before he opted to secure a permanent switch to Barcelona. He rejected both clubs as he was keen to follow in his childhood idol Ronaldinho's footsteps.

During his two-year stint in the Premier League with Leeds, the Brazilian stood out with his electric performances on the right flank. He scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 65 league matches for Sam Allardyce's side.

Chelsea-linked teenager urged to join Barcelona

Speaking to RAC1, Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque's agent Andre Cury has urged his client to pick Barcelona as his next club amid interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal. He elaborated:

"I have good relationship with Barcelona and so I always recommend him to go there, it's a spectacular club. If Barça sign him, they've 100% made a top deal. His value will increase a lot and he'll be worth five times more."

Roque, 18, has emerged as the next Brazilian teenage sensation due to his stellar outings at the South American U20 Championship in Colombia earlier this year. He registered six goals and an assist in eight tournament games.

A left-footed forward blessed with pace and shooting, Roque has scored 14 goals and laid out five assists in 51 appearances for Athletico Paranaense so far. He is averaging a goal contribution every 141 minutes for his club.

Poll : 0 votes