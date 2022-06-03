"Fake" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe rubbishes claims he wants Neymar and 13 others out of the club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has rubbished claims he wants Neymar and 13 others to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

Mundo Deportivo (via Daily Mail) reports that the 23-year-old wants the Parc des Princes to formulate a mass exodus of 14 employees.

This includes the likes of manager Mauricio Pochettino, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes.

But Mbappe, 23, has denied those claims, replying on Twitter to a report carried by SportBible, saying:

The French star recently signed a new deal with PSG, keeping him at the club until 2025 and rejecting Champions League winners Real Madrid in the process.

His new contract is reportedly worth £650,000 a-week and includes Mbappe being given more power behind the scenes.

It has already coincided with director Leonardo being replaced by Luis Campos.

Prior to reports claiming Mbappe desired PSG to let go of multiple individuals this summer, there were rumors of a huge overhaul at the Parc des Princes.

This included speculation over the futures of Mauricio Pochettino and Neymar.

Eurosport reported in late April that the Parisians were on the brink of dismissing Pochettino, who has encountered a difficult tenure in charge of PSG.

Likewise, L'Equipe (via Daily Mail) had reported that the Ligue 1 champions were willing to part ways with Neymar if a suitable offer came in.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the likes of Pochettino and Neymar, but Mbappe has made it clear he has no say over the matter.

Neymar dismisses rumors he could leave PSG this summer

Neymar is keen to remain at the Ligue 1 champions

Neymar is seemingly determined to stay at the Parc des Princes with his future under speculation.

He was recently asked by Canal+ whether his future would be away from Paris, to which he replied (via Mirror):

“It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes it will be with Paris Saint-Germain.”

He was then asked about Mbappe's new deal at the club, to which he added:

"I admit that I was not aware of it until the last moment. I knew it one day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career."

Neymar is yet to win the Champions League at Paris since joining from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of £199.8 million.

He and Mbappe will be looking to finally claim the European title with the Parisians if the Brazilian does indeed remain at the Parc des Princes next season.

