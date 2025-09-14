"Falls asleep at the vital moment" - Jamie Redknapp blames one Chelsea star for Blues' draw against Brentford

Former Premier League star Jamie Redknapp has blamed Chelsea debutant Alejandro Garnacho for the draw at Brentford. He believes that the Argentine should have kept an eye on Fabio Carvalho, who scored the goal in injury time.

Speaking on Sky Sports. Redknapp said that Garnacho needed to be more alert, and his mistake cost Chelsea two points at Brentford. The former Manchester United star made his debut for the Blues on Saturday, September 13, and played a role in Moises Caicedo's late goal, but was also at fault as the opponent's equalizer in the final minutes of added time. He said (via GOAL):

"They obviously made a few changes, Brentford, to try and chase the game. He brings on Carvalho, he brings on (Kristoffer) Ajer as well. With (Michael) Kayode going off who is throwing the ball with such height and pace, I didn't even realise they had another long thrower in their midst with Schade. He launches one into the box, you can see you've got (Nathan) Collins and Ajer there, and what happens as it develops is this is the key battle here. "

"Garnacho has got a job to do. He's got to mark Carvalho. That's your job, simple as that. Don't lose him, you're now one of the defensive players in here. If he gets in behind you, it's on you. Everybody in there is trying to win that first contact, it's not easy. Brentford have got some big guys. But Garnacho just falls asleep at the vital moment. The ball comes in from Schade, Garnacho's not concentrating, they get that contact and there he (Carvalho) is at the back post."

Chelsea signed Garnacho from Manchester United for a £40 million deal in the summer.

Chelsea can learn from Brentford draw, says Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke to the media after the draw at Brentford and claimed that they could learn from the draw against Brentford. He believes that they need to manage the game better after taking the lead and said:

"For sure, in the moment that we scored the second goal, we have to manage better. We scored in the 86th minute and in that moment you need to give passes, you need to slow down, you need to send the game to sleep a little bit. It’s something that we didn’t do and it’s something that we need to improve on and we need to learn."

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League after four matches, sitting a point behind leaders Arsenal. They could fall four points behind if Liverpool beat Burnley on Saturday, September 14.

