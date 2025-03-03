“Fame brings good things, but also has downsides” - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal opens up on impact of Euro 2024 on his career and social life

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has opened up on the impact of fame on his career and social life. The Spanish sensation exploded onto the scene with the Catalans last season, registering seven goals and seven assists from 50 games across competitions.

Over the summer, the 17-year-old helped Spain lift Euro 2024, finishing with one goal and four assists from seven games. Lamine Yamal has continued his superb rise at Barcelona under Hansi Flick this season, and is now a global superstar.

Speaking to UEFA.com, as cited by Barca Universal, the Spaniard said that everything changed after he won Euro 2024.

“It changed me and also changed how my opponents see me. Before, I was just a kid, but since winning the EURO, everything feels different. I no longer feel like a child, I play with more confidence,” said Yamal.

He continued:

“Winning a title makes every player take a step forward, and you can feel it. I still remember my goal against France. When I saw the ball hit the post and go in, I knew it was a goal. I remember celebrating and seeing my mother crying in the stands.”

He concluded:

“It is different. Everywhere I go, every person I pass… I know they recognise me. I used to be able to travel normally, but now moving through an airport is really difficult. It is something to be proud of, but at the same time, it is hard because I no longer have a normal life. I cannot just go for a walk with my brother or have a coffee with my mother. Fame brings good things, but it also has its downsides.”

Lamine Yamal has been in superb form this season, registering 11 goals and 16 assists from 35 games across competitions for Barcelona.

When does Lamine Yamal's contract with Barcelona expire?

Hansi Flick

Lamine Yamal is in the final 18 months of his contract with Barcelona and his future remains uncertain. The Spaniard is expected to sign a new deal with the Catalans once he turns 18 this summer.

His current contract reportedly has a €1bn release clause, but that hasn't stopped his suitors from sniffing around. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly failed with a €250m offer to prise him away in recent times.

The teenager has confirmed earlier this year that he will extend his stay with the LaLiga giants. Lamine Yamal has already won the Supercopa de Espana this season with Barcelona.

