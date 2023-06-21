Football fans have reacted furiously to Neymar's father who has backed the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward after he seemingly confessed to infidelity.

The 31-year-old uploaded a post on his Instagram account tonight (June 21) apologizing to his partner Bruna Biancardi. He stated:

"I made a mistake. I was wrong with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the field. But my mistakes in my personal life I resolve at home, in my privacy with my family and friends... All of this reached one of the most special people in my life."

The PSG attacker's father, Neymar Santos Sr, replied in the comments backing his son. He responded:

"That's it son... life always keeps on teaching us. Congratulations (love)."

This comes after it was widely reported that the PSG forward had cheated on Biancardi in the past week. It was also claimed that the couple have a system in place that allows him to be unfaithful as long as he abides by three specific rules.

However, the player's father's comment has been met with backlash from fans who are outraged by the response. Many think the Brazilian's father's comment is ill-judged given the circumstances.

One fan was particularly scathing, questioning the morales of the PSG attacker's family:

"Neymar cheats on his pregnant gf and his dad replies with “congratulations” for what? Publicly apologising? This family needs a reality check so bad!"

Another fan reacted in anger, lashing out at the Brazil international's father:

"Neymar's dad is a sicko."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Neymar's father's response to his son's admission:

PSG star Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announced she was pregnant in April

The former Barcelona attacker already has a son, Davi Lucca, 11.

It was only two months ago that the couple were cozying up for a picture on their Instagram accounts displaying Biancardi's baby bump. They went public with the news that they were set to become parents with a heartwarming Instagram post. The 29-year-old wrote in the captions:

"We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, aunties and aunties who already love you so much!"

The couple are believed to have first met in 2020 at a party although the relationship was kept on a low, per Marca. However, the pair have since gone public and are set to welcome a new baby into their family.

