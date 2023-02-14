Fans in awe as Premier League legend’s daughter shares images from stunning Valentine’s day shoot in pink innerwear

Premier League legend Alan Shearer's daughter Hollie excited fans with her latest images in pink underwear for Valentine's Day.

She was seen in her room with a magazine on her lap and looked immaculately confident in the revealing outfit. Hollie is a musician cum songwriter and boasts around 68.7K followers on social media. She captioned the pics:

"A real woman is whatever she wants to be. Feel confident this valentines in @prettylittlething."

Hollie can often be seen on social media flaunting her stylish outfits. She is also seen spending holidays in various exotic locations.

Her father, Alan Shearer, is a bonafide Premier League legend. He spent most of his legendary career playing for Newcastle United. He's the record goalscorer in the English top flight's history, with 260 strikes. One of England's finest strikers, Shearer won the Premier League Golden Boot three times.

He was also named the best player in the league during the 1994-95 season. Shearer also took the fewest games to reach the 100-goal landmark in the league, doing so in 124 games.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer recently made interesting claim about Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session And Press Conference

Harry Kane has been one of the most prominent legendary English strikers since Shearer. He has an incredible record for Tottenham Hotspur. Kane is Spurs' all-time top goalscorer with 267 goals.

While he has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, Shearer said that the talismanic striker might not look to pursue a transfer. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"There is not one minute of any day when I wake up and look back at my career, and think I wish I went to Man United because I would have won the Champions League or more medals. Never, not once."

Shearer added on BBC:

"I look at Harry Kane, and he has the Spurs record and will have a statue; he will get the England record and possibly get a statue at Wembley, he’s got a good chance he will get the Premier League record."

Kane has 17 Premier League goals this season.

