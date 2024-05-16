"He wanted to ruin a star" - Fans call out Ten Hag for not using Manchester United star more regularly after performance against Newcastle

Fans have taken to social media to lash out at Manchester United for not opting to play Amad Diallo regularly this season after he starred in the 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday night (May 15). The Ivory Coast forward has quickly become an impressive player for the club, starting their last two games and showing his quality.

Against Newcastle, he was easily one of the best players during his time on the pitch. The 21-year-old provided the assist for Kobbie Mainoo to score the opening goal of the game with 31 minutes on the clock.

He then found the back of the net himself on the cusp of half-time with a powerful shot to put Manchester United ahead after Anthony Gordon found the equalizer just after half-time.

Fans took to social media to question Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's decision to play Amad in just eight Premier League games this season, especially with his quality:

"Ten Hag has blood on his hands for how he has treated Amad all season. He wanted to ruin a star," an angry fan said.

"I love you, Ten Hag... but I will never forgive you for persisting with Antony and not giving Amad a chance earlier in the season. By far our best right winger 💥", a fan said.

"Amad single handedly makes us a functional football side, I’m actually in awe. Should be one of the main men next season," a third said.

"One of Ten Hag's biggest red flags is not trusting Amad over Antony way earlier than he has," a fan noted.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses fans at Old Trafford

Following a 3-2 win over Newcastle United, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag addressed the club's fans at Old Trafford. It was notably the final home match, and the manager took the microphone and spoke to the entire stadium. He said (via AP):

“As you know. it wasn’t an easy season, but one thing remained constant — and that was the backing of you for the team. But this season is not over yet.”

Manchester United are set to face Brighton in their final game of the Premier League, before they deal with an FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils will be hoping for a win over the Cityzens, as this will guide them into the Europa League, as they currently sit in 8th place in the Premier League.