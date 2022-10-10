Fans celebrate Ex-Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi as he cracks hilarious joke from popular sitcom The Office after scoring for Fenerbahce 

Fans of the popular sitcom The Office love former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi's humorous joke following his injury-time winner for Fenerbahce against Fatih Karagümrük on October 9.

The Belgian grabbed a last-gasp winner at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium to give Fenerbahce a 5-4 victory against Karagümrük.

Batshuayi was brought on in the 88th minute and took seven minutes to grab himself a goal which now sees Fenerbahce sitting fourth in the Super Lig table.

He took to social media following his vital strike and used a famous Office joke to great effect:

"7 minutes are enough (that's what she said)."

"That's what she said" is the iconic catchphrase of the main character of The Office, Michael Scott.

Played by American actor Steve Carrell, he is a bumbling and foolish office manager who cracks witty jokes on a regular basis.

Batshuayi noticed the love he was receiving for his post, which held similarities to Scott's catchphrase and replied to fans:

"Ehhhhh so much The Office fans in the mentions I love you guys."

Batshuayi joined Fenerbahce from Chelsea in the summer for £3.15 million following a loan-spell at rivals Besiktas.

He failed to make an impact during his time at Stamford Bridge, making just 77 appearances over the course of six years.

The Belgian was sent out on loan by Chelsea to several European sides including Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

He will be hoping that his career pans out in similar fashion to that of Michael Scott, who went from office joker to respected and adored retiree.

Batshuayi finally exits Chelsea permanently

Batshuayi rarely got a chance at Chelsea

Batshuayi's lack of game time at Chelsea has ultimately led to his permanent departure and it was a long time coming for the Belgian.

Realistically, the Blues should have permanently parted ways with the striker many years ago as they kept sending him out on loan.

He has now become a journeyman in a number of different leagues he has played in and will now be eager to impress for Fenerbahce.

Batshuayi has made six appearances for Jorge Jesus' side, scoring three goals.

Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi A new chapter in my career, in a country and a city that I already know, but with new colors that I will give everything for 🏾 I’m more than ready for it thank you for the messages & support Very proud & happy to sign for @Fenerbahce A new chapter in my career, in a country and a city that I already know, but with new colors that I will give everything forI’m more than ready for itthank you for the messages & support Very proud & happy to sign for @Fenerbahce 😁 A new chapter in my career, in a country and a city that I already know, but with new colors that I will give everything for ✊🏾💛💙 I’m more than ready for it 🔥 thank you for the messages & support ❤️ https://t.co/vuXK26a1PA

It is his exploits for the Belgian national side which are the most impressive, with the striker bagging 26 goals in 47 international appearances for the Red Devils.

He will be hoping to be part of Roberto Martinez's squad that head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of November.

The forward made Belgium's latest UEFA Nations League squad, scoring a goal and providing an assist in a 2-1 win over Wales on September 22.

