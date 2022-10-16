Fans explode as Liverpool hunt down Manchester City at Anfield thanks to Mohamed Salah's second-half strike

Liverpool grabbed a vital Premier League victory over defending champions Manchester City thanks to a stunning Mohamed Salah goal in a feisty clash at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.
15 minutes from full-time, with City committing plenty of men forward in search of a winner, Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up the ball and launched it forward. Salah was left with just Joao Cancelo for company, who he turned beautifully to be one-on-one with Ederson.
The 30-year-old, who had his previous one-on-one save, slotted calmly past the Brazilian international to score a superb goal to secure all three points. It was Manchester City's first Premier League defeat of the season as their miserable record at Anfield continued.
Manchester City seemed determined to set up Erling Haaland to continue his stunning start to the campaign, but he failed to convert any of the half chances he got. City thought they had taken the lead on the hour mark when Phil Foden fired home, but VAR judged Haaland's shirt pull on Fabinho to be a foul.
Ultimately, Liverpool grabbed a deserved victory to move up to eighth spot in the Premier League table, while Pep Guardiola's side lie four points behind Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp sent off as Liverpool come out victorious in fiery affair against Manchester City
Referee Anthony Taylor allowed the game to flow as much as possible, but both sides became visibly angry with the officials. After Bernardo Silva's clear foul on Salah, Klopp lost his cool and sprinted down the touchline to berate the linesman.
The German boss received a straight red card for the dissent, which sparked an argument on the pitch between Silva and several Reds players. Following Klopp's red card, City threw everything forward but the hosts stood firm, with Joe Gomez in particular putting on a stunning display in defense.
City's eagerness to get forward allowed Liverpool big chances to extend their lead, but Darwin Nunez spurned them by making the wrong decisions on numerous occasions. But the Anfield crowd won't care about not winning by more, as they secured just their third top-flight win in a row.
Following the full-time whistle, supporters took to Twitter to make their feelings known about the pulsating encounter:
Liverpool will square off against West Ham in their next fixture on Thursday, October 20.
