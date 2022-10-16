Fans explode as Liverpool hunt down Manchester City at Anfield thanks to Mohamed Salah's second-half strike

Liverpool grabbed a vital Premier League victory over defending champions Manchester City thanks to a stunning Mohamed Salah goal in a feisty clash at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

15 minutes from full-time, with City committing plenty of men forward in search of a winner, Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up the ball and launched it forward. Salah was left with just Joao Cancelo for company, who he turned beautifully to be one-on-one with Ederson.

The 30-year-old, who had his previous one-on-one save, slotted calmly past the Brazilian international to score a superb goal to secure all three points. It was Manchester City's first Premier League defeat of the season as their miserable record at Anfield continued.

Manchester City seemed determined to set up Erling Haaland to continue his stunning start to the campaign, but he failed to convert any of the half chances he got. City thought they had taken the lead on the hour mark when Phil Foden fired home, but VAR judged Haaland's shirt pull on Fabinho to be a foul.

Ultimately, Liverpool grabbed a deserved victory to move up to eighth spot in the Premier League table, while Pep Guardiola's side lie four points behind Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp sent off as Liverpool come out victorious in fiery affair against Manchester City

Referee Anthony Taylor allowed the game to flow as much as possible, but both sides became visibly angry with the officials. After Bernardo Silva's clear foul on Salah, Klopp lost his cool and sprinted down the touchline to berate the linesman.

The German boss received a straight red card for the dissent, which sparked an argument on the pitch between Silva and several Reds players. Following Klopp's red card, City threw everything forward but the hosts stood firm, with Joe Gomez in particular putting on a stunning display in defense.

City's eagerness to get forward allowed Liverpool big chances to extend their lead, but Darwin Nunez spurned them by making the wrong decisions on numerous occasions. But the Anfield crowd won't care about not winning by more, as they secured just their third top-flight win in a row.

Following the full-time whistle, supporters took to Twitter to make their feelings known about the pulsating encounter:

🍀 @mpWBA @LFC Good result but Nunez is a money laundering scheme and I won't be told otherwise

Jughead @ii_jughead_ii @LFC it's rather funny how majority of the liverpool fans had let their guard down even before the game, but it's anfield, gomez was to brilliant today, van dijk played his part, milner impressed even our own fans, and then there was alisson's pass to salah and the goal, déjà vu.

𝗞𝗙𝗨𝗔 @kfua_



𝗞𝗙𝗨𝗔 @kfua_

Thank you Mo Salah and thank you Liverpool, well played! @LFC On behalf of all the Arsenal fans...Thank you Mo Salah and thank you Liverpool, well played!

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly Since Bournemouth lost 9-0 to Liverpool, the only unbeaten team in the Premier League are Bournemouth.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball



The Dutchman joined the club in 2018.



Telegraph Football @TeleFootball

The Dutchman joined the club in 2018.

#TelegraphFootball #LIVMCI #LFC Virgil van Dijk has never lost a Premier League match for Liverpool at Anfield 🏟️

Ashwin Raman @AshwinRaman_ well say what you want about Darwin but he never makes the natural selection

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Foul on Fabinho and kicks it out of the keeper's hands. Two fouls there Pep. Stop moaning

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Salah spinning Cancelo is football heritage at this point.

B @JackyBooooy Le contrôle de Salah c'est du MIEEEEEEEL

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah silences the haters 🤫

Boring James Milner MBE @BoringMilner I just said to Joe Gomez What's that in your pocket, Joe? He said Ohhh that's Haaland. Then he asked me What was in my pocket? I said Ohh that's Foden. It was so funny.

Samuel @SamueILFC Joe Gomez appreciation tweet.



Samuel @SamueILFC Joe Gomez appreciation tweet.

Kept Erling Haaland in his back pocket. MOTM.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Player of the Match is Joe Gomez



6 Clearances🥈

3 Headed clearances 🥈

10 Ball recoveries 🥈



Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Player of the Match is Joe Gomez

6 Clearances🥈

3 Headed clearances 🥈

10 Ball recoveries 🥈

19th clean sheet in 38 PL games when starting at centre-back alongside Virgil Van Dijk

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Jurgen Klopp is all of us here isn't he

Parted Beard @PartedBeard Not a foul. Klopp was right to be enraged.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Klopp sending City back to Manchester

Trey @UTDTrey That Van Dijk Anfield streak is never ending, I'm convinced

Liverpool will square off against West Ham in their next fixture on Thursday, October 20.

