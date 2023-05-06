“He won’t be here next season,” “Clueless fanbase deserves nothing” – Fans hail undervalued Chelsea star for cameo against Bournemouth

Chelsea fans hailed Hakim Ziyech for his impressive cameo during the Premier League away win against Bournemouth. The Blues managed to earn a 3-1 win to end their miserable six-game losing streak.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring (9') before Matias Vina restored parity (21'). Late goals from Benoit Badiashile (82') and Joao Felix (86') saw Frank Lampard's team earn all three points. Ziyech assisted Badiashile with a spectacular delivery into the area.

While the player looks set to leave the club at the end of the season, fans were impressed with the Moroccan's cameo. Since coming on in the 76th minute, he made one key pass and one assist. Ziyech also won three ground duels.

Fans lavished praise on the player for the display as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"He won't be here next season but credit to Ziyech when he came on. He was actually amazing and very lively and got an assist."

Another opined:

"Ziyech on for 2 minutes and creates our most clear cut chance of the match by far, but ‘the problem’ apparently. Clueless fanbase deserves nothing."

The Blues moved up a spot to 11th with the win. They have 42 points on the board from 34 matches this season. Lampard's side will return to action on May 13 to take on 18th-placed Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home clash.

The win against Bournemouth was a much-needed boost for the team and Ziyech's cameo was one of the reasons behind the victory. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Chelsea finally won a game after six straight losses:

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard spoke about finally winning a game

After taking over as the caretaker manager for his former club, Frank Lampard lost all of his first six matches in charge of Chelsea. The game against Bournemouth finally brought an end to the dismal run.

Lampard's team has finally won a game and it should serve as a relief to the team. The legendary midfielder spoke about the win as he told the media following the Bournemouth victory (via football.london):

"In the days between games, we can't work much, but we can speak to the players. Today was a nice small step forward. We controlled a lot of the game today."

Whether Chelsea can build on the result and perform well in the remaining four Premier League games to get a strong finish to their campaign remains to be seen.

