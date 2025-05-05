“Fans are obviously going to be upset” - Jaime Carragher predicts Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold will be treated like Luis Suarez

Jamie Carragher has predicted that Liverpool fans will treat Trent Alexander-Arnold like they did with Luis Suarez after his Barcelona move. The pundit believes that players have different ambitions and the fans should respect the decision to leave the club.

In his Telegraph column, Carragher stated that Liverpool fans are bound to treat Trent as a rival. He believes that the switch to Real Madrid will see him fall among those who play for the opponents and have no connection with the club. He wrote:

"Different players have different characteristics and ambitions. Liverpool fans did not think Alexander-Arnold saw his path in the same way as (Michael) Owen and (David) Beckham because he said his dream was to captain the club and follow his hero Gerrard. Fans are obviously going to be upset."

"I love seeing a Liverpool-born lad doing so well he will play for Real Madrid. Part of me thinks 'well done' but the competitive element in me also thinks swapping Liverpool red for Real Madrid white means he has chosen to become a rival. It means the next time he is at Anfield he will receive the same treatment as Luis Suarez when he returned to Merseyside in a Barcelona shirt."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new deal at Liverpool and is set to leave this summer. He will be a free agent on July 1, 2025, and can join any club in the world on a free transfer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced decision to leave Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool a day after the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. The Englishman said that it was not an easy decision as he had been with the club for 20 years. He told the club website:

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision and there's a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here. Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that."

Real Madrid are in talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the right-back will be moving to Santiago Bernabeu. He added that the contract will be signed soon, while some reports in Spain suggest there are talks for the Englishman to join before the Club World Cup starts in June.

