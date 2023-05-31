"Even Ronaldo seeks advice from him to kick better" - Fans react hilariously as Romelu Lukaku is spotted hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion

Romelu Lukaku became the unexpected subject of uproarious fan humor when he was seen in the company of pop sensation Megan Thee Stallion. This unlikely pairing was captured during a teammate's wedding celebration, prompting much conjecture and playful banter.

Romelu and Megan are both represented by Roc Nation, the powerhouse management agency and record label owned by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. Megan, 28, had recently set foot on the Giuseppe Meazza, though no whispers of romance between her and the soccer heavyweight have been confirmed.

Romelu Lukaku, after a five-year relationship with Sarah Mens, has maintained a stoic silence about his love life. This approach has extended even to his fatherhood, having recently let slip that he is the proud father of not one, but two boys (Romeo, five, and one-year-old Jordan), whose existence he kept under wraps for over a year.

Megan, on her part, has been in the spotlight for her relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine. However, breakup rumors have been rife since February, fanned by her social media move of unfollowing him.

Amidst their respective personal narratives, the pair were seen amidst the glitz and glamour of the wedding of Inter forward Lautaro Martinez. The nature of their attendance – as friends or something more – remains shrouded in mystery. The two stars, however, were unmistakably among the elite.

The reveal of the Lukaku-Stallion connection set Twitter ablaze, with fans firing off humorous tweets like these:

Iseunife The First @Shawnifee



Who thought this day would come?



Lukaku has now entered the football GOAT debate because of Megan thee Stallion. Who thought this day would come? A king, I stan!

Lukaku entering the goat debate cause of Megan thee stallion

The Lukaku PR is INSANE RN

Chelsea set to meet with Inter to discuss Romelu Lukaku after Champions League final

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are preparing to meet with Inter Milan to discuss Romelu Lukaku's fate after the Champions League final.

The narrative surrounding Lukaku, 30, took an interesting turn in August 2021 when Chelsea acquired him from Inter, only to loan him back to the Italian side at the outset of the current season.

With Europe's most coveted club tournament finale on the horizon, Lukaku has stepped up his game impeccably. The striker's scintillating form has seen him net five goals in four Serie A matches, underscoring his unerring precision and power in the 18-yard box. His contributions have also been instrumental in securing a top-four finish for the Nerazzuri.

As the countdown to the crucial meeting between Chelsea and Inter Milan begins, all eyes will be on the decision about Romelu Lukaku's future.

