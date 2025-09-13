Fans react as referee refuses to check VAR after Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen receives red card for foul despite not being last man

Real Madrid fans were left aghast after Dean Huijsen was shown a straight red against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos travelled to the Reale Arena on Saturday, September 13, to face the San Sebastian club in the league.

Ad

However, disaster struck in the 32nd minute, when Mikel Oyarzabal was brought down by Huijsen as he ran through on goal. The former Bournemouth defender was deemed the last man, and shown a straight red by referee Gil Manzano.

It turned out to be a moment of controversy, as Eder Militao appeared to be available to cover for the 20-year-old. Real Madrid, though, didn't allow the setback to affect them.

Despite being a man down for most of the game, Los Blancos picked up a gritty 2-1 win. Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler found the back of the net in the first half to secure all three points for Xabi Alonso.

Ad

Trending

Fans, however, were frustrated by the decision and took to social media to express their views. One fan pointed fingers at referee Gil Manzano, stating:

"Huijsen with direct red card today despite NOT being the last defender. Gil Manzano strike again."

Real Madrid Info ³⁶ @RMadridInfo Huijsen with direct red card today despite NOT being the last defender Gil Manzano strike again

Ad

Another added:

"And on top of that the action is taking place far away from Real Madrid's box"

Claudio crippa @Claudiocripa @RMadridInfo And on top of that the action is taking place far away from Real Madrid's box

Ad

One fan couldn't believe the decision, commenting:

"How is this possible"

... @jelte9898 @RMadridInfo How is this possible

Ad

One fan pointed out that Xabi Alonso is furious with the decision, posting:

"Dean Huijsen got sent off despite not being the last defender and the referee is refusing to check VAR. Xabi Alonso is FURIOUS!"

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Dean Huijsen got sent off despite not being the last defender and the referee is refusing to check VAR. Xabi Alonso is FURIOUS!

Ad

Another quipped:

"The robbery starts now … it was clearly 2 men against one and still red card"

CharliΞ @deftony83 @theMadridZone The robbery starts now … it was clearly 2 men against one and still red card

Ad

One fan had already had enough of the season, posting:

"I’m not sure if I want to watch rest of this corrupted season"

Dawka @Dawkalongterm @theMadridZone I’m not sure if I want to watch rest of this corrupted season

Ad

Another chimed:

"la liga is finished, and why is gil manzano still a ref😭😭😭😭"

a🕸️ @stayoffthex @theMadridZone la liga is finished, and why is gil manzano still a ref 😭😭😭😭

Ad

Real Madrid have now won all four games this season and are leading the LaLiga title race.

When did Dean Huijsen join Real Madrid?

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth earlier this summer for a reported £50m fee. The LaLiga giants were keen to reinforce their backline before the FIFA Club World Cup and made a move before any of his other suitors could take advantage.

Ad

The Spaniard has been outstanding for Los Blancos since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made his debut at the summer's Club World Cup, starting every game, before missing the semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) due to a red card suspension.

Unfortunately, Real Madrid lost the game 4-0. The young defender has also been an omnipresent feature this season, starting every game so far. His arrival, however, has pushed Raul Asensio down the pecking order, with the 22-year-old featuring for the first time this season off the bench on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written nearly 10000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More