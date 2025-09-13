Fans react as referee refuses to check VAR after Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen receives red card for foul despite not being last man

Real Madrid fans were left aghast after Dean Huijsen was shown a straight red against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos travelled to the Reale Arena on Saturday, September 13, to face the San Sebastian club in the league.
However, disaster struck in the 32nd minute, when Mikel Oyarzabal was brought down by Huijsen as he ran through on goal. The former Bournemouth defender was deemed the last man, and shown a straight red by referee Gil Manzano.
It turned out to be a moment of controversy, as Eder Militao appeared to be available to cover for the 20-year-old. Real Madrid, though, didn't allow the setback to affect them.
Despite being a man down for most of the game, Los Blancos picked up a gritty 2-1 win. Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler found the back of the net in the first half to secure all three points for Xabi Alonso.
Fans, however, were frustrated by the decision and took to social media to express their views. One fan pointed fingers at referee Gil Manzano, stating:
"Huijsen with direct red card today despite NOT being the last defender. Gil Manzano strike again."
Another added:
"And on top of that the action is taking place far away from Real Madrid's box"
One fan couldn't believe the decision, commenting:
"How is this possible"
One fan pointed out that Xabi Alonso is furious with the decision, posting:
"Dean Huijsen got sent off despite not being the last defender and the referee is refusing to check VAR. Xabi Alonso is FURIOUS!"
Another quipped:
"The robbery starts now … it was clearly 2 men against one and still red card"
One fan had already had enough of the season, posting:
"I’m not sure if I want to watch rest of this corrupted season"
Another chimed:
"la liga is finished, and why is gil manzano still a ref😭😭😭😭"
Real Madrid have now won all four games this season and are leading the LaLiga title race.
When did Dean Huijsen join Real Madrid?
Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth earlier this summer for a reported £50m fee. The LaLiga giants were keen to reinforce their backline before the FIFA Club World Cup and made a move before any of his other suitors could take advantage.
The Spaniard has been outstanding for Los Blancos since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made his debut at the summer's Club World Cup, starting every game, before missing the semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) due to a red card suspension.
Unfortunately, Real Madrid lost the game 4-0. The young defender has also been an omnipresent feature this season, starting every game so far. His arrival, however, has pushed Raul Asensio down the pecking order, with the 22-year-old featuring for the first time this season off the bench on Saturday.