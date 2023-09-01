"He's a menace", "Turning into Ramos" - Fans react as video of Lionel Messi's son playing football with brothers goes viral

Considering the fan-recorded videos that have been surfacing, it seems Lionel Messi is not the only one impressing fans in the United States with his skills. In a now-viral video, his son Mateo Messi is seen showing off his defending prowess against his brothers.

The seven-year-old was spotted toying with his siblings, handing out one rough tackle after the other. Looking at his defending attempts, referees would have a hard time in stopping themselves from dishing out a card.

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi's sons were accompanied by some more kids, but nobody could seem to avoid Mateo's wrath. The Argentinian maestro's second son showed no mercy to his opponents, bringing them down at every chance available.

On witnessing Mateo's onslaughts, fans posted some hilarious comments under the video, comparing his 'playing style' to that of former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The amusing footage of Mateo Messi garnered numerous witty reactions in a short while, with some fans even calling him a menace.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mateo has always been a stickler for comedy, entertaining the footballing fraternity with his hilarious reactions. The kid first garnered worldwide attention in 2019, during a league match between Real Betis and Barcelona. As soon as Nabil Fekir opened the scoring against the Blaugrana, Mateo was seen celebrating Los Verdiblancos' goal by pumping his fists into the air.

Despite being in the presence of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the then-three-year-old did not shy away from expressing his happiness towards Barcelona's misery. The former PSG forward has gone on record to say that his son often taunts him whenever he incurs a loss. Lionel Messi revealed (source: The Sun),

Last time on the Playstation he said, 'I'm being Liverpool, the ones who beat you. I'm Liverpool and you're Barcelona.

Just like when we lost to Valencia, he said, 'Valencia won, ehhh'. Or we watch TV and he cheers Real Madrid's goals.

Lionel Messi was recently spotted hunting for a house with wife and eldest son

The Inter Miami talisman is reportedly looking for a permanent place of residence in Miami, following his move to the United States. He was recently spotted in Boca Raton, conducting a property search with his wife and eldest son Thiago Messi.

This news prompted renowned architect Jorge Luis Veliz to share a conceptual design of a mansion, specifically catering to Messi. While the design earned worldwide praise for its finese, the Argentinian is yet to make a comment on Veliz's efforts.