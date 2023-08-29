Architect designs concept Miami home for Lionel Messi on ship-shaped island with 20-car garage and soccer field, estimated price comes to light

Ever since setting foot in the United States, Lionel Messi has been putting in one stellar performance after the other. The 36-year-old forward has quickly taken to the footballing life at his new club but is yet to settle on a permanent pasture in Miami.

He was spotted hunting for a house with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, earlier this month, taking tours in Boca Raton to locate a suitable house that'll serve him for the foreseeable future. The former Barcelona man does own an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower, a property that he purchased in 2019 for a mouth-watering fee of $9 million (source: The Mirror).

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi is currently on the lookout for a new place of residence. Taking up on this news, architect Jorge Luis Veliz took to Instagram to share pictures of a concept home he designed for the Miami talisman. Veliz's design pays perfect homage to Messi's brand logo, with the proposed house taking the shape of an 'M' when viewed from the top.

The said house resembles something taken directly out of a fairy tale, with a spectacular structural design and oceanic surroundings. The talented architect made sure to add details to his fine work, providing intricate interior specifications along with the exterior design. As stated in his caption, the concept mansion would include large swimming pools, an impressive deluxe car garage, a home theatre, as well as several game rooms for the footballing maestro's convenience.

The custom-made private island, unfortunately, falls in the too-good-to-be-true category, and Lionel Messi is highly unlikely to give Jorge Veliz the go-ahead to build such a fortress. If sanctioned, the entire project is estimated to cost a whopping $50 million. While his fans are in a frenzy over their idol's concept home, the 2022 World Cup winner has yet to comment on this Veliz masterpiece.

Lionel Messi is reportedly taking English lessons to fit into his new surroundings

While the little magician might be facing some problems in communicating verbally with his new teammates, his on-field connection with his peers lacks no substance. Robert Taylor's rise to fame is a testament to this, with the Finland international finding new form following Lionel Messi's arrival.

While talking to Sky Sports, Taylor revealed that his new attacking partner is taking lessons to improve his skills in the English language, stating:

"I'm taking Spanish lessons and he's taking English lessons."

"I've heard him say a couple things in English to me and couple of players around him, so I think he speaks pretty good English."

Following a rough two-year stint at PSG, it seems that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is finally loving life at his new club.