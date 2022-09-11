“Ballon d’Or szn incoming”, “The best player in the world” – Fans salute PSG superstar after brilliant display in 1-0 win over Brest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. earned plaudits from fans across Twitter after yet another stunning display for his club side.
The Parisians managed to get a 1-0 win against Brest in Ligue 1. Lionel Messi provided a deft touch to put a lofted pass into Neymar's path. The Brazilian superstar made no mistake in smashing a bottom-corner finish that gave his team the lead in the 30th minute.
With that goal, Neymar registered his 10th goal of the season in only eight games. Apart from that, the 30-year-old also has seven assists to his name. His form has been nothing short of phenomenal since the start of the season.
Fans hailed the superstar for his recent performances as many identified him as the current best player in the world. The Brazilian's talent has always been inevitable. However, injuries plagued his growth into being the best on many occasions.
However, it seems like he is finally realizing his full potential. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, Brazilian fans will be in high spirits to see Neymar perform at such a high level.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Neymar scored yet another goal for PSG:
Neymar arrived in the French capital in 2017 after making a stunning switch from Barcelona. Since then, he has made 152 appearances for the Parisians, scoring 109 goals and providing 67 assists.
Kylian Mbappe is the only PSG player in Ballon d'Or final 30 in 2022
PSG have a superstar attacking trio at their disposal. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all have the potential to win the Ballon d'Or award.
Lionel Messi is a seven-time winner of the individual feat. The Argentine is in good form this season as well. He has scored four goals and registered seven assists to his name in eight games for the club so far this season. That said, the winner of the previous edition is not on the list of the final 30 nominees for the season.
Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored nine goals in his six games for Paris Saint-Germain this season. The french World Cup winner is a nominee for this year's award for his stunning endeavors in 2022.
While Neymar has been in dazzling form this season, the Brazilian failed to make the final 30 for this year's award. Hence, Paris Saint-Germain fans will have to pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe to win the award this year.