“Ballon d’Or szn incoming”, “The best player in the world” – Fans salute PSG superstar after brilliant display in 1-0 win over Brest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. earned plaudits from fans across Twitter after yet another stunning display for his club side.

The Parisians managed to get a 1-0 win against Brest in Ligue 1. Lionel Messi provided a deft touch to put a lofted pass into Neymar's path. The Brazilian superstar made no mistake in smashing a bottom-corner finish that gave his team the lead in the 30th minute.

With that goal, Neymar registered his 10th goal of the season in only eight games. Apart from that, the 30-year-old also has seven assists to his name. His form has been nothing short of phenomenal since the start of the season.

Fans hailed the superstar for his recent performances as many identified him as the current best player in the world. The Brazilian's talent has always been inevitable. However, injuries plagued his growth into being the best on many occasions.

However, it seems like he is finally realizing his full potential. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, Brazilian fans will be in high spirits to see Neymar perform at such a high level.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Neymar scored yet another goal for PSG:

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque



8 starts, 10 goals, 7 assists



The best player in the world Neymar has scored or assisted in every single game that he has started this season:8 starts, 10 goals, 7 assistsThe best player in the world Neymar has scored or assisted in every single game that he has started this season:8 starts, 10 goals, 7 assistsThe best player in the world 🔥 https://t.co/8jgbHv8Mim

🦅 @Ani7ii 10 goals and 7 assists in 9 games.



Neymar is on demon mode. 10 goals and 7 assists in 9 games.Neymar is on demon mode. https://t.co/2fbKAsotGm

UTDNael🔰 @utdnael Neymar is unbelievable so far this season. Hopefully he can always perform well and fit. Neymar is unbelievable so far this season. Hopefully he can always perform well and fit. https://t.co/DhlB5HP7e8

Saint @SaintUdunze Currently, no one is touching Neymar. The best player in the world Currently, no one is touching Neymar. The best player in the world https://t.co/qm2rcE9TCC

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN I’m trying with everything to convince myself that Pep didn’t turn Neymar down this summer. I wanna cry I’m trying with everything to convince myself that Pep didn’t turn Neymar down this summer. I wanna cry

Stephan Julius @stephanjcantuna The resurgence of Neymar is divine intervention. The original chosen one. South America loves you Ney. Always knew you were going to be the best player in the world undoubtedly at some point The resurgence of Neymar is divine intervention. The original chosen one. South America loves you Ney. Always knew you were going to be the best player in the world undoubtedly at some point

Dzul :) @Dyzula69 Neymar ballon dor szn incoming Neymar ballon dor szn incoming

Neymar arrived in the French capital in 2017 after making a stunning switch from Barcelona. Since then, he has made 152 appearances for the Parisians, scoring 109 goals and providing 67 assists.

Kylian Mbappe is the only PSG player in Ballon d'Or final 30 in 2022

PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG have a superstar attacking trio at their disposal. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all have the potential to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Lionel Messi is a seven-time winner of the individual feat. The Argentine is in good form this season as well. He has scored four goals and registered seven assists to his name in eight games for the club so far this season. That said, the winner of the previous edition is not on the list of the final 30 nominees for the season.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored nine goals in his six games for Paris Saint-Germain this season. The french World Cup winner is a nominee for this year's award for his stunning endeavors in 2022.

While Neymar has been in dazzling form this season, the Brazilian failed to make the final 30 for this year's award. Hence, Paris Saint-Germain fans will have to pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe to win the award this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman