“Fans are still supporting the team and the club” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he feels safe as Manchester United boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he feels safe as Manchester United manager despite the increasing pressure. The Norwegian also feels the Red Devils still have the fans' backing.

Manchester United are currently on a poor run of form, having won just three of their last 10 matches across all competitions. The Red Devils also suffered disappointing defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City during that period.

As Manchester United continue to struggle to find their form, there is growing pressure on Solskjaer to turn things around at Old Trafford. There were also calls for the Norwegian to be sacked as Red Devils boss following their defeat to Manchester City ahead of the international break.

Solskjaer, though, has insisted that he feels safe as Manchester United manager despite the increasing pressure. The former Cardiff City boss is also of the view that the Red Devils still have the fans' backing. He said:

"Yeah [I feel safe in my job], the players, the staff, myself, the club, we are working to one goal to improve, get better results, fans are still supporting the team and the club, they've been through this period, backed the team through the rebuild. When you lose a game you're always disappointed and under pressure, we've been communicating openly and honestly. There's one game that matters and what goes on after that. This week has been really good for training", Solskjaer told a press conference.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City when they face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. A defeat to the Hornets would see Solskjaer's role as Red Devils boss be under serious threat.

The Norwegian will be hoping that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are on song against Watford.

Who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should Manchester United sack him?

Manchester United have decided to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the side's poor results. However, the Red Devils could be left with no choice but to sack him should he fail to turn things around at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United are lining up potential replacements for Solskjaer. There are suggestions that Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers is their first choice to replace the Norwegian.

The Red Devils, though, have not held genuine talks with any of their managerial candidates. It remains to be seen how much time they are willing to give Solskjaer to turn things around.

