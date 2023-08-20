“Can’t hate him even if you tried”, “Too pure” - Fans blown away by Lionel Messi’s gesture before lifting first-ever trophy at Inter Miami

Eight months after lifting the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi once again finds himself on the champions' podium, this time with his new club Inter Miami.

The Argentinian legend has created history once again by leading his side to glory in the Leagues Cup.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old maestro featured on the scoring chart, scoring Inter Miami's solitary goal in the final. The game ended on level terms, with Nashville securing a second-half equalizer through Fafa Picault.

The two teams failed to find a breakthrough in extra time and the match subsequently headed into the penalty shootout. Surprisingly, every outfield player on each side was able to convert their shots from the spot. Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco's miss eventually ended the shootout, handing Inter Miami the win by 10-9.

An elated Lionel Messi was called up to receive his side's accolade as the club captain. However, in an unexpected gesture, La Pulga asked the former captain of the Herons, DeAndre Yedlin to accompany him, leaving fans in complete awe. They have since flooded social media with their reactions to this heartwarming act.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The former Barcelona forward was once again at the heart of a threatening Miami attack, netting a long-range screamer to give his side the advantage in the 23rd minute. With yet another goal, Lionel Messi has now scored in each of his appearances with the American outfit.

A win at the third edition of the Leagues Cup means that Inter Miami have finally secured their first-ever piece of silverware.

Lionel Messi's goalscoring exploits are out of this world

Ever since he landed in the United States, Lionel Messi has been bagging goals left, right and centre. The Rosario-born magician has now scored 10 goals in just seven outings with his new club.

His strike in the said match took his tally of goal contributions in single-leg finals for club and country to 31, which when categorised, comes out to 22 goals and 9 assists. A clutch player indeed.

Additionally, Lionel Messi is yet to feature in the MLS, having only played in the cup games for Inter Miami so far. The current all-time goal-scorer for the Herons is Gonzalo Higuain, with 29 strikes to his name. Taking his current run of form into account, the Miami number 10 could easily overtake his compatriot in his debut campaign.

Inter Miami will play their first MLS match of the Messi-era on 27th August, against New York Red Bulls.