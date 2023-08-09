Fans in UK set to pay at least £1,000 to watch all Premier League games this season as broadcaster monthly costs come to light 

Fans in the UK may have to fork out as much as £1,000 per month to watch the Premier League this year, as the living costs in the UK soar. Out of the 380 EPL games this season, 200 will be broadcasted live.

Sky will show 128 games live while TNT Sports, now branded as BT, will broadcast 52 live games. Moreover, Amazon Prime will broadcast 20 games in the upcoming season. Hence, fans could be forced to take multiple subscriptions before the start of the next season.

They could be forced to shell out a fee between £87 to £100 every month to watch the Premier League live. The cheapest set of subscriptions would cost fans £1000 per year and could rise up to as much as £1200.

For example, the Sky Sports subscription to watch live matches costs £73 per month with an extra £20 for setting it up. Hence, watching their favorite sporting event live could burn a hole in fans' pockets next season.

Arsenal and Manchester City are among favourites to win the 2023-24 Premier League

Last season, Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in a heated race for the Premier League title. While the Gunners led the league for 248 days, it was the Cityzens who eventually became champions, completing a three-peat.

The two teams are once again expected to be engaged in a heated title race this season. Both sides have made significant additions to their ranks, with the Gunners signing the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. City, meanwhile, have signed Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

Overall, both teams have bolstered their ranks, so fans look set to get antoehr riveting Premier League title race this term.

Both sides gave fans a teaser of what the EPL race could look like next season in the FA Community Shield on August 6, where Mikel Arteta's side beat Pep Guardiola's City on penalties after a 1-1 draw.