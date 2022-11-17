Fans vote to decide Barcelona’s worst summer signing as clear winner emerges through poll

Barcelona fans have voted Hector Bellerin as the club's worst signing in the summer transfer window.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Mirror) asked Barca fans to rate all of their summer signings, with the maximum possible score being 10. Bellerin amassed a rating of just 4.42, which is the lowest of any player that joined Barcelona this summer.

The Spaniard terminated his contract with Arsenal and signed for the Catalan giants this summer on a short-term contract which expires next summer. Manager Xavi Hernandez was eager to bolster the right-back position, which was further weakened after Sergino Dest's loan move to AC Milan.

Bellerin arrived on deadline day amid expectations that he would make the right flank of Barca's defense his own. That has not been the case so far, with Xavi often playing 19-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde in that position.

Sergi Roberto and centre-back Jules Kounde have also seen themselves play down that flank. Bellerin, who came through the ranks of La Masia before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2011, has struggled for playing time as a result.

He has featured in just 321 minutes of competitive football spread across five games in all competitions this campaign.

On the other end of the spectrum, Robert Lewandowski was rated as the best signing by the club with an average rating of 9.32.

The former Bayern Munich striker has scored 18 times and provided four assists in 19 games across competitions for his new club. Barcelona also signed Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Franck Kessie this summer.

Despite an outlay of around €137 million on incomings, Barca failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League this term.

Hector Bellerin hopeful of extending Barcelona contract

Barcelona played it safe with Bellerin by offering him a one-year deal. In the event of the Spaniard having a poor season, they have the option of letting him go next summer.

barcacentre @barcacentre It is telling that Balde has beaten Bellerín on the right-back position. The 19-year old was impeccable once again. [md] #fcblive It is telling that Balde has beaten Bellerín on the right-back position. The 19-year old was impeccable once again. [md] #fcblive ⭐️

Bellerin has so far failed to impress Xavi and it seems unlikely that he can force his way into the team. Balde starting out of position down the right flank speaks volumes of Xavi's trust (or the lack of it) in the former Gunner.

However, he hopes of extending his contract at Camp Nou beyond the 2022-23 campaign. He told Radio Catalunya earlier this month (as per the aforementioned Mirror report) :

"I want to sign a new deal as I want to stay here at Barca, I’m really happy.”

Bellerin, who has four international caps, has not made an appearance for Spain in over two years.

