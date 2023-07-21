"Fans will have to get over the fact he was a manager at a big rival (club)" - Joe Cole sends message to Chelsea fans about Mauricio Pochettino

Joe Cole believes Mauricio Pochettino should be given all the chances he needs at Chelsea. He wants the fans to get behind the manager and believes it was a smart appointment from the management.

Some of the Blues faithful were not convinced with a former Tottenham manager taking charge at Stamford Bridge. A section of fans took to social medial to express their concern as they wanted the likes of Luis Enrique or Julian Nagelsmann to take the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

However, Cole believes the appointment of Pochettino is ideal for Chelsea. He claims that the Argentine is best to work with the squad they have and will get the club back to the top. He told EUROSPORT:

"It's a smart appointment. Chełsea fans will have to get over the fact he was manager at a big rival, because he's a coach that will bring so much to the club. He's a manager that will relish the challenge of getting the club back on an even keel. He ticks a lot of boxes: he likes working with young players and his teams are dynamic and energetic."

He added:

"It's an exciting time but he just needs to be left alone now to get on with the job, make sure they get players into the club that he wants to work with and that he feels are right for the team."

Pochettino's first competitive game in charge of the Blues will be at home to Liverpool on August 13.

Mauricio Pochettino makes winning start to Chelsea career

Mauricio Pochettino began his Chelsea stint this week when they took on Wrexham this Wednesday night. The Blues faced the League Two side in the United Stated in a pre-season friendly and sealed a 5-0 win.

Ian Maatsen scored twice in the first half and managed to get them into the driver's seat early in the game. The youngster was playing in a left-wing position despite being a left-back and impressed his new manager.

Conor Gallagher made it 3-0 to Chelsea in the 80th minute before Christopher Nkunku got a goal on his debut for his new club. Ben Chilwell sealed the win with a goal deep into the injury time and made it 5-0.