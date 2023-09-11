"Fantastic to know your name is being mentioned by the big clubs" - Brazil international responds to Manchester United and Barcelona interest 

AS Monaco right-back Vanderson has admitted he's flattered to be linked with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona.

The 22-year-old is currently representing Brazil on international duty and has garnered interest from plenty of Europe's top clubs. He was in fine form for Monaco last season, bagging one goal and five assists in 39 games across competitions. He already has one goal and one assist in four games this term.

Manchester United and Barcelona have both been mooted as potential suitors for Vanderson. He admits he's delighted to have his name linked with the two European heavyweights (via TEAMTalk):

“It’s great to hear Barcelona and United ‘love’ you. It’s fantastic to know your name is being mentioned by the big clubs. But, now I’m focused only on Monaco.”

It's claimed that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is considering making a move for Vanderson. There are question marks over the future of Diogo Dalot despite the Portuguese right-back signing a new five-year contract in June.

Ten Hag has preferred Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the Portugal international at the start of the campaign. Dalot has been moved to the left flank to deal with the injury crisis that has hit Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could also be in the race as they look to strengthen defensively. The Blaugrana have signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City but could look to Vanderson as their long-term option for the right-back position.

Vanderson has earned plaudits for his consistent form for Monaco. His former manager Philippe Clement lavished praise on him last season for his positive mindset (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

"Every day he wants to be better than the last. That can give him a lot of pressure, lots of stress with all of the ambition that he has. If I left him to it, he would train for 18 hours a day. He is like that. Sometimes we need physical and mental breaks and he is a young player that needs to manage that. He will do it, because he has such a positive frame of mind.”

The exciting young right-back joined Monaco from Brazilian outfit Gremio in January 2022 for €11 million. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €20 million and has four years left on his contract.

Barcelona could reportedly rival Manchester United and Bayern Munich for Fulham's Joao Palhinha

Manchester United and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Palhinha.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was on the brink of becoming a Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day but a £55 million deal fell through. Marco Silva's side were unable to find a replacement in time. The Bundesliga champions' interest hasn't subsided though and Thomas Tuchel is still in the race for the versatile midfielder.

According to BILD though, the Bavarians are set to face competition from Manchester United for him. The Red Devils were keeping tabs on him during the summer but their financial issues meant they couldn't afford the deal.

Ten Hag instead signed his former FC Utrecht midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan with the option to buy. He could reignite interest in Palhinha with doubts over the futures of Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay.

However, Manchester United and Bayern may also need to deal with Barcelona who are also considering a move for Palhinha. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalan giants are also in the running as they seek a new defensive midfielder. They are in financial turmoil though so such a deal might be difficult.

Palhinha has become one of the Premier League's most admired midfielders with Fulham. He bagged four goals in 40 games across competitions, playing as a holding midfielder.