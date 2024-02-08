"Fantastic player" - Jordan Henderson blown away by Ajax star who Arsenal reportedly want to sign 

New Ajax signing Jordan Henderson has waxed lyrical of Arsenal target Jorrel Hato.

The 17-year-old has been the subject of interest of top clubs across the continent following his rousing displays despite his tender age. The centre-back has a goal and three assists in 44 games across competitions since his first-team debut in 2022-23.

All four of his goal contributions have come this season in 29 games, starting all of them, across competitions. Having come up through the ranks at the Eredivisie giants, Hato is contracted with them till 2025.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Henderson arrived at Ajax in January after cutting short his six-month spell at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. Tipping the teenager for a bright future, Henderson told Ajax's website (via TBR):

"It’s crazy how young he is, but, obviously, how mature he looks when he’s on the pitch and also off the pitch.

“He’s a very mature person, works hard, fantastic player, and yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him, I’m sure. I think he just needs to continue to do what he’s he’s been doing.”

While Jordan Henderson and Co. are way off the Eredivisie summit, trailing leaders PSV Eindhoven (56) by 21 points after 20 games, Arsenal are within two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool after 23 outings.

What's next for Jordan Henderson and Arsenal?

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson, 33, made his Ajax debut in the 1-1 home draw with leaders PSV Eindhoven earlier this month. His team next take on Heerenveen away in the Dutch top flight on Sunday (February 11).

Meanwhile, Arsenal are flying high in the Premier League. They have won their last three league games, including a 3-1 home win over leaders Liverpool at the weekend, to move to within two points of the summit.

Next up, Mikel Arteta's side travel to West Ham United away in the league on Sunday. Later this month, they travel to FC Porto for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Meanwhile, Henderson's Ajax are also alive in Europe and take on Bodo/Glimt at home in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg on February 15.