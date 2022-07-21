"Far cheaper and less complicated option than Frenkie de Jong" - Ben Jacobs says Manchester United have 'genuine' interest in signing Premier League midfielder

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are looking at Youri Tielemans as an alternative to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United have been involved in negotiations for Barcelona’s De Jong for a number of weeks. The Red Devils were said to have agreed to a €71.5 million deal for the player, but the Dutchman has indicated that he does not want to move to Old Trafford.

As a result, United have also been linked with Youri Tielemans as a potential alternative. Here is the full statement made on Twitter by Ben Jacobs:

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Man United's interest in Tielemans is genuine, too, and growing. He's a far cheaper and less complicated option than Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag has put him on a midfield shortlist. Tielemans indicated under Ralf Rangnick he didn't want to move to #MUFC but ten Hag may revisit. Man United's interest in Tielemans is genuine, too, and growing. He's a far cheaper and less complicated option than Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag has put him on a midfield shortlist. Tielemans indicated under Ralf Rangnick he didn't want to move to #MUFC but ten Hag may revisit.

Tielemans is understood to be inching closer to a move to Arsenal. He has no intention of extending his stay at Leicester City and the Gunners are yet to lodge an official bid.

However, they are strongly considering him and are expected to move in the coming days. While Tielemans wants to join Arsenal, he had earlier indicated to Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United that he does not want the move. Still, under Ten Hag, the club might revisit the deal in the coming days.

Youri Tielemans is only 25 and has been in the Premier League since the 2018-19 season. He scored seven goals and had five assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last season. He can be further developed into a world-class midfielder.

Manchester United look at alternatives as deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong appears to have stalled

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong has been long and tedious. Barcelona had initially suggested that they want to keep hold of the player although their financial woes is understood to have made a huge difference.

The Spanish club has already made multiple signings and are close to finalizing a deal for Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski.

The club is understood to be forced to sanction a De Jong sale in order to register their new signing Raphinha. Hence, while United might fail to land the player, the midfielder is still expected to leave and Chelsea appear to be their closest rivals as of now.

The Red Devils might quickly have to move in for one of their alternatives in the coming days. Tielemans is a proven Premier League player who is a solid defender and can also start off attacks for his team. Under Ten Hag, the Belgian can easily develop into a world-class star.

While De Jong will obviously be a great signing for the club, there is little doubt that Tielemans also has the right skills to become just as good in the coming time.

