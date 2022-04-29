"Far from straightforward game"- Michael Owen gives his prediction for Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Former England striker Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park in their next Premier League assignment on Saturday. However, Owen believes Jurgen Klopp's side could face a stiff test against the Magpies, who have vastly improved under Eddie Howe in recent months.

Klopp's men will head into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend. The Reds also cruised to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-finals this midweek. They will, however, face a Newcastle United side that has produced a number of impressive displays in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe's side have claimed four consecutive victories in the Premier League, including wins over Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace. Owen, however, believes the Reds' incredible run of form and momentum will help them overcome Newcastle United.

"Make no mistake, this is far from a straightforward game for Liverpool. Newcastle have won four in a row in all competitions, conceding just one in that time. They cruised to the win at Norwich last week, this side is full of confidence," Owen told BetVictor.

"Liverpool probably could have had more goals against Villarreal, but it was a comfortable 2-0 win nonetheless. The last two wins have ben against sides who have defended deep and tried to frustrate them,and Villarreal, it's a good sign that they still found a way to win.

"Liverpool have so much momentum right now. This won't be easy, Newcastle are in great form themselves. I'm going for 2-1 Liverpool."

The Reds will look to temporarily move two points clear of Manchester City with a win over Newcastle. Pep Guardiola's side will face a tricky test against a Leeds United side that has been rejuvenated by Jesse Marsch. The Whites have won three and drawn two of their last five league games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could opt to leave some key players out of his starting XI against Newcastle

Salah could be benched for the Newcastle encounter

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could put the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench against Newcastle United.

The German could rest the aforementioned players ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Villarreal next week.

Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Divock Origi could be included in the Merseyside club's starting XI against the Magpies. The aforementioned players were left on the bench for the first leg against Villarreal.

Jota, Matip and Keita have played a key role in Liverpool's run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, the final of the FA Cup, and their Carabao Cup triumph. Gomez and Origi have had to make do with bit-part roles at Anfield this season.

Gomez, however, produced an impressive performance in the Reds' 2-0 victory over Watford earlier this month from the right-back position. He could be set to assume the role once more this weekend.

Divock Origi scored his side's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Everton, and could therefore be included in the starting line-up against Newcastle.

