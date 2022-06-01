"Farmers win 5 Ligue 1, Legends win 5 UCL" - Real Madrid star likes Instagram post making controversial claim on PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal liked an Instagram post directed at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

As per the tweet shared by El Chiringuito TV, Carvajal was one of the many users who reacted to the post. The post compared Mbappe's achievement of five Ligue 1 trophies to that of Karim Benzema's fifth triumph in the UEFA Champions League.

As per El Chiringuito TV, the Instagram post, which garnered over 98,000 likes, read:

"Farmers win five Ligue 1, Legends win 5 UCL"

Ligue 1 has long been called the Farmer's League due to the lack of competition faced by PSG in the French top flight. Mbappe hit back at critics over the same issue in a cheeky tweet in 2020. He shared it after Olympique Lyon and PSG made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League 2019-20 edition.

PSG won Ligue 1 this term after losing out to Lille last season. It was the fifth Ligue 1 title for the 23-year-old forward (four with PSG, one with Monaco).

Real Madrid, on the other hand, won the Champions League this season, beating Liverpool in the final. It was their fifth title in the competition for Benzema, alongside Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Isco, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Nacho.

While there is no lack of posts that troll football stars, it is Carvajal's like that made it stand out. The right-back was a key player in the Champions League triumph over Liverpool and also won his fifth winners' medal this year.

The tweet comes in the wake of the PSG star rejecting a move to Real Madrid. He signed a new and improved three-year deal with Les Parisiens, worth almost £1 million a week (via Sky Sports).

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last few months after stalling on a new contract with his club. However, he changed his mind at the eleventh hour so Carvajal's reaction to such a cheeky post is understandable.

La Liga is set to file a complaint to UEFA, French tax authorities, and the European Union against PSG after failing to land Mbappe

Real Madrid have not made any marquee signings in recent seasons. It was expected that they'll secure the services of either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Haaland joined Manchester City in a deal worth £51 million, as per Goal, last month. So naturally they were hoping to land the Frenchman on a free transfer, who would've been a free agent after June 30.

The player made a sensational U-turn and signed a new contract with the French giants, which irked the La Liga authorities. According to ESPN, La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that they will be filing an official complaint with UEFA in the coming days.

As per the same ESPN report, he said:

"A team that was losing €300 to €400 million in the past three seasons will be spending this year over €600m in wages and has commercial revenues higher than Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona. No one believes that."

He added:

"Then they renew Mbappe, giving [him] a €100m [bonus] either gross or net. That's impossible unless there is deception in terms of sponsorship or capital contributions which is greater than those allowed by UEFA."

