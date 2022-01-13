"Fascinating game to be honest" - Ashley Cole predicts result of Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool

Former Chelsea star Ashley Cole has given his thoughts on tonight's mouth-watering semi-final clash between Liverpool and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The first leg will be played at Anfield followed by the return leg at the Emirates next Thursday, with the winner playing Chelsea at Wembley in the final in February.

In their last encounter, also coming at Anfield in November last year, the Reds demolished the Gunners 4-0 in the league. However, the touchline spat between the two managers, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta, was still the headline-grabbing moment of the match.

The visitors will definitely have revenge on their minds, but their form lately has been poor once again.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester City in the league and then endured a humiliating 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Although Liverpool are missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who're currently away at the African Cup of Nations tournament, Cole feels Arsenal's chances of pulling off an upset are low.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I think Liverpool have maybe a little bit too much for Arsenal.

"I know they’re going to be missing [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah, but I just think it’ll be a little bit too much. It’ll be a great game, fascinating game to be honest.”

Yet the 41-year-old feels the match is a great chance for the Gunners to find their rhythm, given the level of difficulty they have to face.

"They went to Nottingham Forest and underperformed. This will be a great opportunity for them to get in a final to stake a claim on getting back to where they feel they should be. And they should be.

"But again, you're playing against a very, very difficult Liverpool team."

Liverpool are looking to end their EFL Cup drought

Liverpool are the joint-most successful side in the competition alongside Manchester City with eight titles each.

However, their last triumph in the EFL Cup came exactly a decade ago in 2012 when they beat Cardiff City on penalties.

Orbinho @Orbinho



It's also the same number of false-positive tests the Reds claimed they had last week



#LIVARS Arsenal have conceded 43 goals in 15 matches in all competitions against Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.It's also the same number of false-positive tests the Reds claimed they had last week Arsenal have conceded 43 goals in 15 matches in all competitions against Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.It's also the same number of false-positive tests the Reds claimed they had last week#LIVARS

The Reds have only reached the finals once since then - in 2016, when Klopp's side lost to City on penalties.

The side are eager to end the drought and win another trophy under the German after going 2021 without silverware.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar