Father of €180 million-rated star in constant talks with Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is in constant talks with Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's father and advisor Alf-Inge Haaland. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, La Blaugrana are keen on signing stars and the Norwegian has emerged as a target.

The club are keen on improving their financial profile and believe that signing some of the top players in the world will be helpful in that regard. Over the past few years, they have been stricken with financial troubles that have seen their ability to spend money on the transfer market slashed.

However, Barcelona still remain confident of landing Haaland. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Alf-Inge Haaland was spotted having talks with the club. Any move from Manchester City could take place in the summer of 2025 or 2026.

Another factor that could influence the move is the 23-year-old's interest in playing in Spain. He had initially been earmarked as a target for the Catalan side's arch-rivals Real Madrid as well. However, they seem well-set to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming summer. Thus, Haaland could find it difficult to coexist with the Frenchman, meaning Camp Nou is the next most likely destination for the Norwegian.

Xavi reiterates desire to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Xavi announced in the end of January that he would leave the club.

Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that he would leave the club at the end of the season despite interest from club president Joan Laporta to keep him for longer. Speaking ahead of the side's clash against Las Palmas, the Spaniard thanked the management for their words but insisted that he wanted to leave.

Xavi said (via press conference):

“Both my training staff and I are very grateful for the president’s words and there is a lot of confidence in the relationship with Laporta and (Sporting Director) Deco and we are also friends, but I don’t think anything will change. I am thinking of the best for the club and I will always be grateful."

The 44-year-old shocked the world back in January after a difficult 3-5 loss to Villarreal by announcing that he would leave Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Xavi cited pressure and stress as reasons for stepping down. Barcelona are now looking at multiple options to replace him, including the likes of Roberto de Zerbi, Hansi Flick, and Julian Nagelsmann.