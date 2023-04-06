Karim Benzema scored a spectacular hat-trick to help Real Madrid earn a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Fans on Twitter are raving about the performance. Los Blancos headed into the final of the competition as a result with an aggregate win of 4-1.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's team at Camp Nou. The Brazilian found the back of the net at the stroke of halftime.

Benzema stole the show in the second half of the match. He scored in the 50th, 58th, and 80th minute to seal the win for Los Blancos.

The mercurial Frenchman has now scored hat-tricks in back-to-back games. He also managed a three-goal haul on the weekend as Los Blancos defeated Real Valladolid 6-0.

Despite having an injury-plagued campaign, Benzema has now scored 25 goals and has provided five assists in 31 matches this season. His recent performance against the Catalan club was sensational.

"Ramadan Benzema is the equivalent of Goku’s final super Saiyan stage. They should start considering to deprive him of all food and water throughout the season."

"Father of Barcelona Benzema is schooling them today."

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to the defeat against Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to the defeat against Los Blancos as he told the media following the clash against Los Blancos (via CBS):

"When you don't kill Real Madrid, Real Madrid kill you. We didn't score at least one goal...They were better than us, and this is football."

Further reflecting on the game, Xavi said:

"The second goal was really bad for us. We are playing against Madrid....They are a great team....They showed their best level in the second half."

The two top Spanish clubs have faced each other five times across competitions this season. While Xavi's team has won thrice compared to Ancelotti's team's two wins, this defeat at Camp Nou will be a hard pill to swallow for the Catalan club. They are now only active in La Liga.

Xavi's side will next take on Girona in a La Liga clash on April 9. Los Blancos, meanwhile, will return to action on April 9 as they take on Villareal.

