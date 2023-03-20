FC Barcelona has once again proven their superiority in El Clasico, with three consecutive victories over their long-time rivals Real Madrid this season. These victories not only cemented their dominance in Spanish football but also showcased the team's resilience, determination, and versatility.

Supercup Final: FC Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid

The first victory was in the Supercup final, held in Saudi Arabia, where Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1. It was a significant win for the club, marking their first trophy under the leadership of their new manager, Xavi Hernandez. The team showed great character to secure a comprehensive victory.

Copa del Rey semifinals first leg: FC Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid

Barcelona once again showed their versatility in the Copa del Rey semifinals, winning a hard-fought match against Real Madrid 1-0. Despite playing a defensive game, which is not the team's usual style of play, Barcelona managed to grind out a result and demonstrated their ability to adapt to different situations.

#RealMadrid #FCBarcelona #CopaDelRey #ElClasico Barcelona put one foot in the Copa del Rey final as they hand 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu Barcelona put one foot in the Copa del Rey final as they hand 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 💪🔵🔴#RealMadrid #FCBarcelona #CopaDelRey #ElClasico https://t.co/beGc2Cxyvn

La Liga: FC Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

The third and most impressive victory came in La Liga, where Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-1. The team played with their trademark attacking style, dominating the game from the start to finish. This win increased their lead at the top of the La Liga table to 12 points, putting them in a strong position to win the league title for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Huge win for Barça in El Clasico late on! Now 12 points clear at the top of La Liga. Xavi's side are still unbeaten at Camp Nou in the league. Huge win for Barça in El Clasico late on! Now 12 points clear at the top of La Liga. Xavi's side are still unbeaten at Camp Nou in the league. 🔴🔵 Huge win for Barça in El Clasico late on! Now 12 points clear at the top of La Liga. Xavi's side are still unbeaten at Camp Nou in the league. https://t.co/gDs0iuhDGP

These three consecutive victories have highlighted the quality of Barcelona's team and the leadership of Xavi. The team has shown great unity, resilience, and tactical flexibility, all of which have been key to their recent success. The victories have also demonstrated that Barcelona is still one of the top football clubs in the world and a dominant force in Spanish football, despite financial woes in the past and the depature of the great Lionel Messi.

Barcelona's recent success against Real Madrid has also been a source of great joy for the fans, who have endured a challenging period in recent years. The victories have brought a renewed sense of optimism to the club, and fans are now looking forward to more success in the future.

