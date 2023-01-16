Twitter erupts as Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 3-1 to win Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona won their first trophy under manager Xavi Hernandez's tutelage as they demolished Real Madrid by a scoreline of 3-1. Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri got on the scoresheet for the Catalan giants in a game they thoroughly dominated.
Gavi opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the game. An error from the Real Madrid backline allowed Robert Lewandowski to get a hold of the ball. The Polish striker set Gavi up with an excellent pass, who drilled the ball past Thibaut Courtois to open the scoring for his team.
Gavi returned the favor soon after as he set Lewandowski up at the stroke of half-time. Frenkie de Jong played a brilliant ball to set the Spanish youngster free. Lewandowski tapped the ball home from Gavi's cross to double the culers' advantage. The goal marked Lewandowski's first in the El Clasico.
Ancelotti tried to turn the proceedings around in his team's favor as Rodrygo came on for Eduardo Camavinga.
Things, however, took a turn for the worse for Ancelotti's team as they were caught in possession again in the 69th minute. Pedri capitalized on the error and scored to virtually seal the win for his team. Karim Benzema scored a consolation goal in injury time as he reduced the deficit to two goals.
It was an absolute demolition from the Blaugranas. A dominant win over Real Madrid should make the triumph even sweeter for Xavi. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona's win in the Supercopa de Espana final:
Xavi's Barcelona dismantled Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid
Xavi was under fire when Barcelona failed to progress to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League earlier in the season. The Blaugrana, however, have made a sensational comeback in recent weeks.
They put on a near-perfect performance against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Not to mention, Los Blancos won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.
It took Xavi time to transform the team's style to his liking. His hard work, however, is bearing fruit. The Blaugrana are currently at the top of the La Liga standings. They have 41 points from 16 games and lead Ancelotti's side by three points. The Supercopa de Espana triumph will give the team further momentum for the remainder of the campaign.
