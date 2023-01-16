Twitter erupts as Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 3-1 to win Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona won their first trophy under manager Xavi Hernandez's tutelage as they demolished Real Madrid by a scoreline of 3-1. Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri got on the scoresheet for the Catalan giants in a game they thoroughly dominated.

Gavi opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the game. An error from the Real Madrid backline allowed Robert Lewandowski to get a hold of the ball. The Polish striker set Gavi up with an excellent pass, who drilled the ball past Thibaut Courtois to open the scoring for his team.

Gavi returned the favor soon after as he set Lewandowski up at the stroke of half-time. Frenkie de Jong played a brilliant ball to set the Spanish youngster free. Lewandowski tapped the ball home from Gavi's cross to double the culers' advantage. The goal marked Lewandowski's first in the El Clasico.

Ancelotti tried to turn the proceedings around in his team's favor as Rodrygo came on for Eduardo Camavinga.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse for Ancelotti's team as they were caught in possession again in the 69th minute. Pedri capitalized on the error and scored to virtually seal the win for his team. Karim Benzema scored a consolation goal in injury time as he reduced the deficit to two goals.

It was an absolute demolition from the Blaugranas. A dominant win over Real Madrid should make the triumph even sweeter for Xavi. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona's win in the Supercopa de Espana final:

MC @CrewsMat10 Gavi dropped 3 G/A on Real Madrid’s head at 18 years old… Gavi dropped 3 G/A on Real Madrid’s head at 18 years old…

Squawka @Squawka



The Golden Boy. At 18 years and 163 days old, Gavi has been involved all three Barcelona goals against Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de España.The Golden Boy. At 18 years and 163 days old, Gavi has been involved all three Barcelona goals against Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de España.The Golden Boy. ✨ https://t.co/V0f2URc7wb

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 3-0 down, no press, no running, no intensity. Fight for the fans, that’s the least we expect! 3-0 down, no press, no running, no intensity. Fight for the fans, that’s the least we expect!

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal 76' Barcelona are toying with Real Madrid with quick transitions and passes. 76' Barcelona are toying with Real Madrid with quick transitions and passes.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Reminder he's only 18 years old Two assists and a goal for Gavi in 🤯Reminder he's only 18 years old Two assists and a goal for Gavi in 🤯Reminder he's only 18 years old 👶 https://t.co/S6okkL6AKb

B/R Football @brfootball Gavi has a goal and two assists against Real Madrid Gavi has a goal and two assists against Real Madrid 🌟 https://t.co/nV8QujK7bA

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-0 Barcelona.



PEDRI MAKES IT THREE AGAINST REAL MADRID!!! GAVI WITH THE ASSIST!!! 3-0 Barcelona.PEDRI MAKES IT THREE AGAINST REAL MADRID!!! GAVI WITH THE ASSIST!!! https://t.co/mosSFlHjfu

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Goals + Assists in El Clasico history:



Luka Modric: 3.

Gavi: 3. Goals + Assists in El Clasico history:Luka Modric: 3.Gavi: 3. https://t.co/Ft9F5LUzso

Auron @auronplay Madre mía Gavi va desnudo Madre mía Gavi va desnudo

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide GAVI WITH THE ASSIST

PEDRI WITH THE GOAL



EYES IN MY TEARS 🥹 GAVI WITH THE ASSISTPEDRI WITH THE GOALEYES IN MY TEARS 🥹 https://t.co/g8w2KJlHwq

J. @Messilizer The “overrated” 18 year old Gavi just dropped 3 G/A in a final against Real Madrid The “overrated” 18 year old Gavi just dropped 3 G/A in a final against Real Madrid https://t.co/zMND5OXr5F

Barça Pictures #14 @Barca__pictures Gavi (18 years of age) has the same Goal contributions as Modric in Clasicos throughout history. Gavi (18 years of age) has the same Goal contributions as Modric in Clasicos throughout history. https://t.co/op9inAcYzM

Davoo Xeneize @DavooXeneizeJRR Gran partido de Gavi y Pedri Gran partido de Gavi y Pedri https://t.co/r8Ke2spdeD

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Pedri makes it 3-0 over Real Madrid BARCELONA ARE ON FIREPedri makes it 3-0 over Real Madrid BARCELONA ARE ON FIRE 🔥Pedri makes it 3-0 over Real Madrid 😱 https://t.co/mBPpKDWzR8

Sincerão @oficialsincerao ACREDITEM SE QUISER, MAS EU JÁ VI MALUCO NESTE SITE FALAR QUE CAMAVINGA ERA MELHOR QUE GAVI E PEDRI KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK ACREDITEM SE QUISER, MAS EU JÁ VI MALUCO NESTE SITE FALAR QUE CAMAVINGA ERA MELHOR QUE GAVI E PEDRI KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK https://t.co/eT5N2dYMs6

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Araujo doing his thing Araujo doing his thing 😉

H @hazfcb_ Xavi’s Barca making Real Madrid look like children:



Xavi’s Barca making Real Madrid look like children: https://t.co/JcIQ6DcMxD

Kolderiu @kolderiu19 Lo de hoy es lo que le pedíamos al Barça de Xavi.

El mejor partido desde que es entrenador con muchísima diferencia. Lo de hoy es lo que le pedíamos al Barça de Xavi.El mejor partido desde que es entrenador con muchísima diferencia.

Xavi's Barcelona dismantled Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Xavi was under fire when Barcelona failed to progress to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League earlier in the season. The Blaugrana, however, have made a sensational comeback in recent weeks.

They put on a near-perfect performance against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Not to mention, Los Blancos won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

It took Xavi time to transform the team's style to his liking. His hard work, however, is bearing fruit. The Blaugrana are currently at the top of the La Liga standings. They have 41 points from 16 games and lead Ancelotti's side by three points. The Supercopa de Espana triumph will give the team further momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

