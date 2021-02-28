FC Dallas forward Franco Jara keen on Lionel Messi moving to the MLS

Former Argentina international Franco Jara, who now plies his trade with MLS outfit FC Dallas, has revealed his desire for Barcelona star Lionel Messi to move to the MLS.

Lionel Messi’s future with the Spanish giants hangs in the balance with his contract expiring in the summer. While Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with the 33-year-old, he opted to stay mute until the end of the season, before making a decision on his future.

The MLS is well known for acquiring veteran superstars and Lionel Messi has been linked with a lucrative move to the MLS in the past.

🚨 Entrevista exclusiva con @FrancoJara1988 🚨



🗣"Si Messi viene a la MLS le beso los pies"



🗣"Volvería a Pachuca por los hinchas, no por los dirigentes"



🗣"Dallas tiene muchas posibilidades de ser campeón"



Entra aquí para ver la entrevista completa 👉🏾 https://t.co/HJISBKXCl4 pic.twitter.com/bzUsrt9bde — 90min ES (@90minEspanol) February 25, 2021

The likes of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are two all-time greats who have graced the American top flight, and now FC Dallas striker Franco Jara has touted his compatriot and Barcelona Legend Lionel Messi to make a move to the MLS.

Speaking to 90min, Jara said:

"If he [Messi] comes to play [in MLS], I'd kiss his feet. It would be insane, a madness.

"Over the course of my career, when I was in the national team, I had the chance to share [the pitch] with players like them but having him face to face is totally different.

"[MLS] have brought in Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], [Gonzalo] Higuain... let's hope [Messi] gets the opportunity.

"As much for Messi as for Cristiano [Ronaldo], it's an opportunity to live outside of football, to be a normal person.

Advertisement

"Me, you, we like to go out to eat, go to the cinema, go to the supermarket to buy... and the United States offers that."

Lionel Messi to decide his Barcelona future in June

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés - La Liga Santander

Both Manchester City and PSG look set to go toe-to-toe in the summer for Lionel Messi's services. While Pep Guardiola's men have taken a more discreet and covert approach towards snapping up the Barcelona star, PSG have not hidden their interest from the media.

How many goals would Messi score in MLS? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JqsV7ZRkWd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 26, 2021

In January, Lionel Messi revealed frustration over the constant rumors swirling over his future, before stating he will make his decision at the end of the season.

Advertisement

However, presidential candidate Joan Laporta admitted there will be no shortage of offers for Lionel Messi in the summer should the Argentine decide to end his lifelong stay at Camp Nou.

“It will not be easy to keep Messi because he has offers from clubs that do not lack money because they are backed by a tycoon or a state. But Messi is comfortable here,” Laporta said to Marca.

“I am convinced, from what I know of Leo, that he wants to stay. He loves Barça and is very good in Barcelona.”

Messi has been with the Blaugrana since his promotion to the first team in 2005. He has won a club-record 34 trophies, including the famous treble in 2009 and 2015.