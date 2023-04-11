Fede Valverde's wife posts emotional social media post after Villareal's Alex Baena filed a police complaint against the Real Madrid star

Fede Valverde’s partner Mina Bonino has responded emotionally on social media after Villarreal’s Alex Baena confirmed filing charges against the Real Madrid midfielder.

Fede Valverde allegedly assaulted Alex Baena in the bus parking area after Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday night (8 April). It has been claimed that Baena made derogatory remarks about Valverde’s unborn child during Madrid’s Copa del Rey meeting with Villarreal in January, before uttering similar slurs on Saturday.

Baena’s initial comments came on 19 January, at a time when Fede Valverde and his partner Mina Bonino were going through a miscarriage scare.

On Monday (10 April), Baena denied making such comments and claimed that he had received death threats in the aftermath of his row with Fede Valverde. Mina has since responded to Baena, shedding light on the tough times she has endured and reaffirming that family always comes first.

Mina Bonino @Minabonino Imaginate que cuando tenes 14 semanas de embarazo te dicen que tu hijo no va a nacer, que viene con una trisomia incompatible con la vida, que podes tomar la opción de interrumpir el embarazo o esperar las pruebas invasivas donde los resultados tardan más de un mes… Imaginate que cuando tenes 14 semanas de embarazo te dicen que tu hijo no va a nacer, que viene con una trisomia incompatible con la vida, que podes tomar la opción de interrumpir el embarazo o esperar las pruebas invasivas donde los resultados tardan más de un mes…

Her Twitter thread read:

“Imagine that when you are 14 weeks pregnant they tell you that your child is not going to be born.

“Imagine that in the meantime, social networks offer me their condolences because it is rumoured that I lost a pregnancy, when I didn’t even know yet.”

She continued:

“Imagine from the first days of January to February 10 that the conclusive results arrived that I am in my bed, lying down every day, gestating a baby that I DON’T KNOW IF IT WILL BE ABLE TO BE BORN and meanwhile, life goes on.

“Imagine all that so that after having ‘overcome’, they tell you that you are taking advantage of a misfortune. It breaks my heart, and it’s true. Words hurt more than any blow and I’m not prepared to have to relive all this again.”

She added:

“We never incited violence at any time. I am sorry that you have received threats, which I also receive, but it is out of the reach of my hands. I never explained in depth how bad those two months of uncertainty were. I want to stay quiet, I don’t want to dwell on the subject, but please. After everything we went through, the fact that I have to read that we took advantage of a misfortune hurts me.

“Not everything is fair in life. There are limits. And the limit reaches the direct pain that someone can cause. And I am not a spokesperson for anyone. I transmit MY pain and if there is someone who does not come out to speak today it is because they do not want to relive what happened again, and on the contrary, they want to end this as soon as possible.”

She concluded by saying:

“Family is always ahead of everything. And I always said it, football is the least important of the most important things. Our reward is that the pregnancy continues well and we would NEVER take advantage of a situation like this. Thank you for understanding.”

According to Onda Cera, criminal proceedings are ongoing against Fede Valverde but not sporting proceedings. Meaning, unless he is held by the police, Real Madrid are free to field him in Wednesday's (12 April) Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

Villarreal pledge to support Alex Baena throughout criminal proceedings against Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde

Villarreal have released an official statement, showing their support for 21-year-old midfielder Alex Baena. Without mentioning Fede Valverde, the Yellow Submarine claimed that their player had been assaulted at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and strongly condemned any acts of violence.

Villarreal CF English @VillarrealCFen Official statement: Álex Baena Official statement: Álex Baena

Their statement read:

“Villarreal player Alex Baena was assaulted last night on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Given this situation, the player has decided to file the corresponding complaint against the aggressor with the national police.

“Villarreal reject any act of violence and firmly believes in the version of our player and will support him throughout this process.”

While Villarreal have thrown their weight behind Baena, Real Madrid are yet to extend a helping hand to Fede Valverde. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be bombarded with Valverde questions at the press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

