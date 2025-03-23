Federico Chiesa's father responds when asked about son's future at Liverpool

Federico Chiesa's father, Enrico, has suggested that the player feels happy and settled at Liverpool. The Italian forward arrived at Anfield last summer from Juventus for a reported £10m fee.

Ad

However, Chiesa has endured an underwhelming time with the Reds so far, registering just two goals and two assists from 11 games across competitions. The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under Arne Slot and his future has been subject to speculation ahead of the summer.

Speaking to Tuttosport, as cited by GOAL, Enrico stated that he always advises Chiesa not to give up.

“Federico is very happy at Liverpool, he is at a top club that is leading the Premier League and now we hope he can win the title! He is there to have his say, he has a great opportunity,” Enrico said.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

“I told him over the summer what I’ve been saying since he was a kid, because the truth is, until the age of 15, he didn’t really play that often. When he’d ask what he should do, I told him to keep training, don’t give up, make sure you are ready when the moment comes.”

Ad

Enrico, who played for Parma and Sampdoria in his career, added that Chiesa has no regrets over joining Liverpool.

“Regrets are just the alibis for losers. No, there are no regrets,” Enrico said.

The 27-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2028, but there's a growing interest in his services from Serie A.

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool this summer?

Arne Slot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has turned down another contract offer from Liverpool, according to MARCA. The English right-back rose through the ranks at Anfield and has been integral to the club's recent success.

Ad

However, Alexander-Arnold is in the final few months of his contract and the Reds' attempts to extend his stay haven't been fruitful so far. With Real Madrid waiting in the wings, the Merseyside club are running out of time to tie their prized asset down to a new deal.

Los Blancos have apparently identified the 26-year-old as a possible successor for Dani Carvajal, who is currently out with an ACL injury. Recent reports have suggested that the Englishman's move to the Santiago Bernabeu is 99% done.

Liverpool haven't thrown in the towel yet, but have now suffered a big blow to their plans. It is believed that the player has his heart set on joining Real Madrid and no amount of persuasion will change his mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback