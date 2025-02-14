Federico Redondo says Lionel Messi's Inter Miami could hypothetically secure a European spot; predicts where they finish in PL table

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo believes that Lionel Messi and Co. can hypothetically secure a European Cup competition slot if they played in the English Premier League. He predicted that the Herons would finish in the fifth position which guarantees Europa League football.

Redondo made this claim during a Q & A session with GOAL on YouTube. The 22-year-old was asked where his club would finish in the Premier League and he replied:

"Europa League position," suggesting that the MLS outfit can secure a fifth-place finish in the English top-flight.

The Argentine youngster also predicted that Messi's previous club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would finish in second place below Inter Miami in the MLS.

Watch the video below:

Redondo, who joined the Herons in February 2024, has made 25 appearances across competitions for the club, registering two goals and three assists. Last term, he contributed two goals and two assists as the Lionel Messi-led side finished top of the MLS Eastern Conference with a record 74 points and clinched the Supporters' Shield.

The Argentine U-23 star has shared the pitch 12 times with Messi, but the pair have yet to record a goal involvement together.

Messi has won the league with all the clubs he has played for since turning a professional. He won 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona, and the Ligue 1 twice with PSG.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner guided Inter Miami to finish top of the Eastern Conference last season, but couldn't lead them to the MLS Cup. They were eliminated in the playoffs first round by Atlanta United.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to battle Mexican clubs in 2025 Leagues Cup group stage

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have been drawn against Mexican clubs Club Necaxa, Pumas UNAM, and Atlas FC in the group stage of the 2025 Leagues Cup.

The Herons will kick off their League Cup campaign with a home tie against Atlas FC on July 30. They will face Club Necaxa and Pumas UNAM on August 2 and 6, respectively.

Messi notably guided the Herons to lift the Leagues Cup in 2023 in his first season at the club. He scored 10 goals in seven matches at the tournament, winning the Golden Boot and MVP of the competition.

