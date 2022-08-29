"Fee still discussed between the two clubs" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG outcast could be on his way to Premier League side

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outcast Layvin Kurzawa could join Premier League club Fulham before the summer transfer window shuts close (September 1). As per the Italian, the two clubs are currently in talks over the transfer fee for the player.

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Kurzawa joined the club from rivals Monaco in the summer of 2015, with the Parisians splurging €25 million to secure his services. Despite joining the club with a great reputation, Kurzawa has struggled to establish himself as one of their key members, rarely appearing in important fixtures.

With Nuno Mendes currently serving as PSG’s first-choice left-back and Juan Bernat acting as his adept understudy, Kurzawa finds himself on the fringes. The French champions, too, are not keen to keep hold of him and are discussing a possible transfer fee with potential Premier League suitors Fulham. Sharing the latest on the potential switch, Romano tweeted:

“Fulham and Paris Saint-Germain are in direct contact for Layvin Kurzawa deal. There's a proposal on the table to discuss a permanent transfer, Marco Silva needs a new left back.

“PSG are open to let him go, fee still discussed between the two clubs.”

Since his move to the Parc des Princes, Kurzawa has featured in 153 games for the club across competitions, recording 14 goals and 23 assists. He shockingly did not appear in a single league game in the 2021-22 season.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe shockingly misses from six yards out

Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting XI when Paris Saint-Germain squared off against Monaco in Ligue 1 matchday four on Sunday (August 28). Mbappe made some encouraging runs and played some neat passes, but his finishing was miles off.

Kevin Volland scored the opener for Monaco in the 20th minute, finishing off an excellent counter-attack. Just before halftime, Mbappe had the perfect opportunity to put his team on level terms, with Lionel Messi’s rebound (post) setting him up for an easy finish. Instead of finding the back of the unguarded net, he somehow fluffed his lines and hit the near post, producing one of the worst misses of the 2022-23 campaign.

SPORTbible @sportbible Kylian Mbappe produces miss of the season from six yards out, it was an open goal Kylian Mbappe produces miss of the season from six yards out, it was an open goal 🚨 Kylian Mbappe produces miss of the season from six yards out, it was an open goal https://t.co/HLX9BKhAwL

Paris’ equalizer finally came through Neymar’s penalty in the 70th minute. After the Brazilian’s spot kick, neither team managed to put their noses ahead and ultimately settled for a 1-1 draw.

