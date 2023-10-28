“Feel for him”, “Only player Chelsea got” – Fans hail 21-year-old star as only positive from Blues’ defeat to Brentford

Chelsea fans hailed Cole Palmer for his stellar performance against Brentford, despite the Blues losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 28.

The Blues had a dominant start to the game, with Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke going close to breaking the deadlock. Cole Palmer brilliantly scooped the ball into the box in the 19th minute for the hosts' best chance of the game, but Marc Cucurella failed to convert.

Palmer exquisitely put Raheem Sterling through on goal a minute later, only for the latter to somehow blaze his effort over the goal from close range.

Brentford took the lead against the run of play in the 58th minute through Ethan Pinnock. Bryan Mbeumo then scored from a counterattack in the 96th minute to seal all three points for the Bees.

Despite most of the attack failing to make an impact during the game, Cole Palmer had a sensational game. The 21-year-old had a pass accuracy of 86%, created four big chances, and made 13 passes into the final third.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Cole Palmer plays like that for City, Arsenal or Liverpool and he's getting 3 assists and 10/10. Only one attacker that did his job. Feel for him."

Another fan wrote:

"Cole Palmer is the only player Chelsea got"

Palmer has impressed for the Blues since joining from Manchester City this summer. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in nine appearances to date.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino backs Robert Sanchez amid poor run of form

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recently backed shot-stopper Robert Sanchez ahead of their 2-0 defeat against Brentford, claiming that he is showing great character and personality despite his poor form.

Sanchez was signed as the Blues' No. 1 goalkeeper this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the 25-year-old has enabled errors to creep into his game, including a massive mistake against Arsenal's during the 2-2 draw last week, which enabled the Gunners to get back into the game.

Pochettino said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He is very relaxed, he is very calm. He is very good. We are there to try and help. We are helping him. He is calm. He knows, we know, football is about mistakes."

He added:

"The responsibility is with the whole team. The coaching staff is the first as we transmit the idea of how we want to play. To blame someone is to blame us, myself, but not him. He is delivering what we want and of course, maybe you can miss a penalty, you can miss a pass."

He continued:

“He is showing great character and personality. He is going to be good tomorrow. I have no doubt about that.”

Sanchez has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, keeping four clean sheets.