“Feel like my heart doesn’t work properly” – Sergio Aguero opens up on life after being forced into retirement while at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero has opened up about his fears after a heart condition caused him to retire from football while playing for Barcelona last year.

The striker collapsed on the pitch and had to be treated for several minutes during a La Liga game between Barcelona and Alaves in October 2021. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

After two months out of the game, an emotional Aguero announced his retirement from football aged just 33 years in December 2021.

The former Barcelona striker has now spoken up about how the diagnosis has affected his life. Speaking in a Twitch video, he said:

''If I try to play football now, I run out of breath. Sometimes I wonder if I will ever be able to sprint again. I just feel like my heart doesn't work properly.''

Big things were expected from Sergio Aguero at a tender age, as he became the youngest player to make his debut in the history of the Argentine Primera Division. He was just 15 years and 27 days, breaking the iconic Diego Maradona's long-standing record in the process.

He has since gone on to cement his legacy as one of the best strikers of his generation and retired having won almost everything in the game.

Sergio Aguero's premature retirement prevented him from writing a new chapter at Barcelona

Big things were expected from Sergio Aguero at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero is largely affiliated with Manchester City. His decade-long association with the Mancunians saw him become the best player in the club's history.

His most telling contribution came when he helped the club win the Premier League title in 2012 with virtually the last kick of the season.

He also wrote his name into the record books with several Premier League records and departed the Etihad as Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer.

Before joining Manchester City, the Argentina international had made a mark for himself at Atletico Madrid, where his displays saw him named the Golden Boy in 2007.

His international record of 41 goals in 101 international matches for Argentina is commendable. He was also part of the squad that lifted the 2020 Copa America.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona in a time of transition (May 2021). Despite having struggled with injuries in the preceding two years, a lot was still expected from him.

A calf injury delayed his debut for the Blaugrana, but he still made a mark in the biggest game in club football when he stepped off the bench to score in El Clasico.

The goal proved to be a consolation for Barcelona. However, Aguero was hospitalized just a week later, bringing a premature end to a story that could have been much greater.

