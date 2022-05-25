“Feel unbeatable at times” – Liverpool star admits he is ‘full of confidence’ at the moment

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed he can get even better after his successful return from a serious injury.

Widely regarded as one of the best central-defenders in the world, the Dutch international missed the majority of the 2020/21 campaign due to an ACL injury. The trauma was inflicted onto him by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Merseyside derby.

- 🎫 @lewinh0_



Virgil Van Dijk. #LFC Comeback from a serious ACL injury and made leaps and bounds and is still the best defender itw.Virgil Van Dijk. Comeback from a serious ACL injury and made leaps and bounds and is still the best defender itw. Virgil Van Dijk. 🔴 🇳🇱 #LFC https://t.co/6JPAlsdlB5

However, the 30-year-old has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side this season. He has played 50 times for a team that has won the FA Cup and League Cup, as well reaching the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool are unbeaten in domestic competitions in 2022, with Van Dijk claiming he at times feels "unbeatable."

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on Between The Lines, the Liverpool defender claimed (as quoted by The Independent):

“I feel very good at the moment, let’s say it that way."

“I would say, for example, the first three, four, five months, it was getting back to speed. Feel full of confidence, feel unbeatable at times."

“I feel great. The funny thing is I can get better. Better than what I am now. I spoke to my surgeon the other day and he said normally after this injury, after two years, you feel normal. That will be World Cup time. Hopefully we can make some special happen.”

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



's journey to the top has been incredible!



Liverpool’s defensive rock catches up with



(1/3) From leaving the youth set up at Willem II all the way through to becoming an Anfield icon @VirgilvDijk 's journey to the top has been incredible!Liverpool’s defensive rock catches up with @rioferdy5 to reflect on the story so far… #BetweenTheLines (1/3) From leaving the youth set up at Willem II all the way through to becoming an Anfield icon 💫@VirgilvDijk's journey to the top has been incredible! 📈⏪ Liverpool’s defensive rock catches up with @rioferdy5 to reflect on the story so far…#BetweenTheLines (1/3) https://t.co/cxxFtyv8w3

Jamie Carragher names who he believes will start alongside Virgil Van Dijk for Liverpool in Champions League final

Klopp's men take on Real Madrid on Saturday, May 28, in a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which Los Blancos won 3-1.

A key selection dilemma for the German boss is who to slot in alongside Van Dijk in central-defence. Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are all gunning for a place in the starting XI.

As quoted by Football365, Reds legend Carragher told The Blood Red Podcast:

“I thought Konate was going to play, but I thought this morning if that could have put some doubt in Klopp’s mind."

“I felt Konate would play because of his extra pace to help Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on that side with Vinicius."

“But Joel Matip doesn’t make mistakes really, you also have to take into account Konate playing on that left side, it’s never as comfortable as easy."

He added:

“I think that has made it a 50/50 decision now. I was convinced that Konate would play, now I’m not so sure."

“I think he might look at his record and see that he’s never lost whenever he’s played, and he made a mistake in the last game, but that pace, physicality and set-pieces. Imagine him and van Dijk going up for set-pieces every time?"

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Virgil van Dijk picks his top five centre-backs of all time 🗣️ Virgil van Dijk picks his top five centre-backs of all time 🗣️ https://t.co/qEXSLxBGmR

Edited by Puranjay Dixit