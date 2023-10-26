"Feeling good" - David De Gea makes cryptic Instagram post amid Manchester United return rumors

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea recently took to Instagram and uploaded a story with a cryptic message amid rumors of his return to the Red Devils.

De Gea uploaded a boomerang of keeping gloves, studs, and a football on his Instagram story. Along with the boomerang, the Spaniard also uploaded a sticker, which read:

"Feeling good."

David de Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from La Liga side Atletico Madrid. He made 545 appearances for the Red Devils and kept 190 clean sheets. However, his contract with the Old Trafford outfit expired earlier this summer. He played his last match for the Red Devils in June against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The 32-year-old failed to sign with any club in the summer transfer window. As a result, he's currently without a contract. According to recent reports, the Spaniard could be set for a return to Manchester United as competition and backup for summer signing Andre Onana.

Onana could miss up to eight games for United this winter if Cameroon are successful in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

David de Gea watched Manchester United Women play at Leigh Sports Village

After David de Gea's contract at Old Trafford expired, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United completed the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian footballer was signed by the Red Devils for a transfer fee of £48 million ($58m).

However, Onana's form at United has been a point of concern for Erik ten Hag. In 13 games for the Red Devils, the former Ajax goalkeeper has conceded 20 goals and managed to keep just four clean sheets.

In United's last UEFA Champions League game against Copenhagen on Tuesday, October 24, Onana stopped a match-deciding penalty taken by Jordan Larsson in the 90+7th minute. However, according to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are looking forward to hearing from David de Gea again.

The Spaniard was recently in attendance as Manchester United Women played their first ever match in the Champions League against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Feminine at Leigh Sports Village. Unfortunately, the Red Devils suffered a 4-2 aggregate defeat and were knocked out of the competition.