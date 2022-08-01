"Feeling a little rough" - Leah Williamson suggests England players enjoyed crazy night of celebration after historic EURO 2022 win

England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that she feels a "little rough" following the celebrations after their UEFA Women's EURO 2022 victory. The 1966 FIFA World Cup win by the men's team was the last major title won by England.

The Lionesses lifted the nation's first global title in 56 years by defeating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the summit clash at Wembley on Sunday (July 31). They enjoyed a tremendous wave of support throughout the tournament that hit fever pitch on the day of the final.

Following a historic night, the English players seem to have enjoyed a celebration befitting the occasion. The team's captain Williamson attended an interview on Monday (August 1) and was asked how she felt, to which she replied (as quoted by the Daily Star):

"Feeling a little rough."

The Arsenal centre-back led the team with aplomb as they flourished under the guidance of manager Sarina Wiegman. Wiegman herself labeled England's celebrations as "crazy" and went on to say:

"Crazy. Lots of music, lots of dancing, English people can drink. So a little bit too much alcohol I think, but that's okay. We enjoyed it, we were dumb, but I think when you have this accomplishment it's really good to have a party isn't it?"

England enjoy perfect EURO 2022 campaign at home

England were among the favorites to lift the EURO 2022 title, with the entirety of the tournament being played in the UK.

They began their campaign with a 1-0 victory against Austria before obliterating Norway 8-0 in their second match. Williamson's side capped off a fantastic group-stage campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Northern Ireland.

The Lionesses were up against a powerful Spain side in the quarterfinals. After going behind early in the second half, they rallied back through Ella Toone in the 84th minute to force an additional 30 minutes. Georgia Stanway then scored the decisive goal six minutes into extra-time to send her team through to the last four.

A strong Sweden side then stood between the hosts and a spot in the EURO 2022 final. While many anticipated the contest to be a tight one, England blew the Swedes away to win 4-0, scoring twice either side of half-time.

They took the lead in the final against Germany thanks to Toone once again but their opponents responded through Lina Magull with 11 minutes to play. The match eventually entered extra-time and Chloe Kelly poked the ball home in the 110th minute to send Wembley into raptures.

Beth Mead was named the 'Player of the Tournament' for contributing five assists and six goals, which also secured her the tournament's Golden Boot.

