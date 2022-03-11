"Feels like its not happening" - Liverpool fans sweat over Mohamed Salah's future as Jurgen Klopp provides update on contract negotiations

Some Liverpool fans feel Jurgen Klopp's recent comments regarding Mohamed Salah's contract situation suggest the Egyptian might be leaving the Reds soon.
Salah has his contract with the Merseyside-based club expiring at the end of next season. Despite his importance to the team, Liverpool have not been able to tie him down to a new deal yet.
Reds manager Klopp provided an update regarding the Egyptian's situation during a press conference on Friday afternoon. The German revealed that Salah has not agreed to a new deal nor rejected an extension. He said:
"Mo [Mohamed Salah] definitely expects this club to be ambitious. We have been [ambitious] in the last few years and we are. Of course, we cannot do much more, that is how it is, but I don't think it is about that [ambition]. It is Mo's decision, pretty much. I think the club did what the club can do. There is nothing to say about it. It is all fine from my point of view. It is exactly like it should be in this moment in time. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection, no whatever. You just have to wait for that."
There is no official word on Salah's future at Liverpool yet. However, Reds supporters are starting to grow pessimistic about the situation. Some feel the 29-year-old is unlikely to stay at the club beyond 2023. Here is how fans on social media reacted to Klopp's recent comments:
One fan on Twitter wrote:
"The more Klopp tells me there is nothing to worry about with this Salah contract, the more I am worried."
As Salah nears the final year of his contract with Liverpool, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.
How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool this season?
Mohamed Salah has been in fine form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. The 29-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists from 34 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.
19 of Salah's goals have come in the Premier League this campaign. The winger is on course to win his third golden boot in England as he currently enjoys a six-goal lead over second-placed Diogo Jota on the charts.
It is worth noting that Salah is second in the Premier League assists table. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more assists than the former Chelsea star this season.