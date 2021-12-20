"Feels like a loss" - Antonio Rudiger says Chelsea 'cannot be happy with a point' after 0-0 draw against Wolves

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was not happy after his side only managed to secure a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 28-year-old defender stated that the draw felt like a defeat despite the COVID situation surrounding the team. Speaking following Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolves, Rudiger said:

"You know our situation, but that point feels like a loss to be honest. It doesn’t matter about the circumstances and everything. It doesn't feel good."

Despite Chelsea's lack of first-team players following the outbreak of COVID-19 in their camp, Rudiger believes the team was competitive enough to secure a result.

He added:

"Yes of course it is not easy [preparing in our current circumstances], definitely not. We still had a competitive team out there to do something. We came here to win. We should have provided more chances to score, and if you don't bury your chances it's difficult to win away."

Antonio Rudiger stated that Chelsea had an underwhelming showing in the first half but gradually improved in the second half. However, the Blues failed to breach the Wolves defense as the game ended 0-0.

The German continued:

"The first half was very tough for us, they were controlling the game without looking dangerous. We didn’t have the chances to be honest. The second half we had a good uplift. But we have to do more, take more risk. We cannot be happy with this point looking at the table."

Chelsea's draw means the Blues are now six points behind league leaders Manchester City in the title race. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently on 38 points from 18 games after drawing consecutive matches against Everton and Wolves.

Antonio Rudiger is yet to sign a contract extension at Chelsea

Despite being one of the most important players under Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Rudiger is yet to pen a contract extension at Chelsea. He has entered the final year of his contract and has shown no signs of signing a new deal.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still in talks with Antonio Rudiger and want to keep the 28-year-old defender at the club for the foreseeable future.

It is worth noting that in January, Rudiger will be in a position where he can sign a pre-contract with any foreign club. Real Madrid are extremely keen on signing the German international on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He loves the club and Thomas Tuchel but

More: Real Madrid are pushing to sign Antonio Rüdiger as free agent - nothing has been agreed yet because Rüdiger is still in talks with Chelsea. 🇩🇪 #Rudiger He loves the club and Thomas Tuchel but #CFC initial contract proposal has not been accepted.More: youtu.be/tV2IJhfEw68 Real Madrid are pushing to sign Antonio Rüdiger as free agent - nothing has been agreed yet because Rüdiger is still in talks with Chelsea. 🇩🇪 #RudigerHe loves the club and Thomas Tuchel but #CFC initial contract proposal has not been accepted.More: youtu.be/tV2IJhfEw68

Also Read Article Continues below

A host of Chelsea defenders are soon running out of contracts. The list includes the likes of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and the aforementioned Antonio Ruidger.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar