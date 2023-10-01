"Feels like we're prisoners when we open our mouths" - Liverpool superstar enraged by refereeing decisions in 2-1 Spurs defeat

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has expressed his frustrations with the refereeing decisions after their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 30.

The Reds were dealt a major blow in the Premier League clash in the 26th minute after Curtis Jones was sent off for a rash tackle on Yves Bissouma.

They recovered well from it as Luis Diaz put the ball in the net in the 34th minute. However, the goal was chalked off for offside. After the game, though, PGMOL accepted that the goal was wrongly disallowed due to human error.

Son Heung-min scored in the 36th minute from close range but Cody Gakpo equalized in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. The second half saw further controversy as Diogo Jota was sent off in the 69th minute after receiving two yellow cards.

A nine-men Liverpool defended really well and looked destined to take a point. However, defender Joel Matip inadvertently put the ball in his own net from a Pedro Porro cross in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

After the game, the Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp, players, and fans were understandably outraged by the refereeing decisions. Asked to comment about the same, Alisson said (via Josh LFC):

"I don't like talking about refereeing and we can't even talk about refereeing. It feels like we are prisoners when we open our mouths."

Alisson put in a splendid display against Tottenham, making eight saves and 15 recoveries but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Cody Gakpo

Aside from losing three points against Tottenham, Liverpool could also be facing a major issue with Cody Gakpo's injury.

The Dutchman started the game and had a number of chances but failed to convert them. Gakpo was then deemed to have been fouled by Destiny Udogie towards the end of the first half. He seemed to be in pain but carried on regardless.

Gakpo then scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a sensational finish on the turn. However, he went down straight after it and was replaced at halftime.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the forward, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"The biggest problem of the game, to be honest... before Cody Gakpo scored, we got a free-kick and he got injured and he is now with a brace limping down the corridor."

He added:

"That's my biggest problem, to be honest, in this moment. We lost two [to red cards] and maybe a third player - really bad, really bad. So, yes, that's something we have to deal with obviously."

Gakpo has scored three goals in eight games across competitions this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will next face Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League at Anfield on October 5.