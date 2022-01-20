'Feels like his team-mates are not passing to him - Gabby Agbonlahor sparks suggestions of unrest in Chelsea dressing room and admits he feels 'sorry' for 28-year-old

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been starved of service by his teammates. Agbonlahor believes that Lukaku's teammates 'are not passing to him'.

Romelu Lukaku received heavy criticism for his inability to impact their performance during their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. The Belgian was once again slammed for his performance in the Blues' 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

The 28-year-old striker was left out of Tuchel's squad for the 2-2 draw against Liverpool after the controversial interview with Sky Sports Italia. Since returning to the Blues starting line-up, the former Inter Milan star has been unable to produce the goods for the club. Gabby Agbonlahor, however, believes the Belgian's struggles are due to a lack of quality service from his teammates.

"I've noticed with Lukaku in the last two games it feels like his team-mates are not passing to him. He must have arm ache for the amount of times he is putting his arm up for a pass or a cross or a lofted through ball and Chelsea keep playing this keep ball football with no endpoint to score," Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

He added:

"I feel sorry for Lukaku. Is there something going on there? Have they not forgiven him for what he has done? You could see his frustration with Ziyech and no striker is going to score goals in that Chelsea team with no service."

Romelu Lukaku has often been made the scapegoat at Stamford Bridge this season. The striker has struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's tactics and has therefore failed to reach the heights expected of him this season.

The Blues have managed to win just one of their last seven games in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's job could be on the line if he is unable to engineer a turnaround in fortunes at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I felt sorry for Lukaku! He was starved of any service!”



🤔 “It’s like his team don’t want to pass to him. Have they not forgiven him?”



🤦‍♂️ “How can Lukaku touch the ball when your team pass it sideways!?”



Thomas Tuchel's defensive tactics could be the reason behind Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Prior to Chelsea's clash with Liverpool a fortnight ago, Romelu Lukaku took part in a controversial interview with Sky Sports Italy. During the interview he criticized the tactics implemented by Thomas Tuchel at the Bridge. The Belgian believes the German boss has not been able to get the best out of him during his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's defensive-minded approach has often resulted in Romelu Lukaku being left isolated in attack for large periods of time during their games. The 28-year-old striker has lacked support and service and has therefore been unable to replicate his goal-scoring numbers from last season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Romelu Lukaku's form has been brought into question after Chelsea lost at the weekend 🥶 Romelu Lukaku's form has been brought into question after Chelsea lost at the weekend 🥶 https://t.co/XmqdyFwgY7

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. The Belgian almost single-handedly led Inter Milan to their first Scuetto in eleven years last season, scoring 24 goals in 36 Serie A games for the club.

The Belgian was re-signed by the Blues in the hope that he would have a similar impact on the Blues this season. Lukaku has, however, managed to score just eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for the club. He has scored just two goals in his last 12 Premier League games.

