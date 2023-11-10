“Fell asleep and allowed the opposition to get into the game” - Steve McManaman blasts Liverpool star after loss against Toulouse

Former Liverpool forward Steve Mcmanaman has slammed Kostas Tsimikas after the left-back's error in the Reds' 3-2 defeat at Toulouse on Thursday, November 9.

Tsimikas was at fault for Toulouse's first goal, as he lost the ball in his own half which eventually led to Aron Donnum scoring in the 36th minute. The Greek fullback had 81% passing accuracy in the game, had 0/3 accurate crosses, won 2/3 duels, and made four recoveries. He was subbed off at half-time.

McManaman reflected on Tsimikas' performance against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League, telling TNT Sports (via Empire of the Kop):

“It was poor from Tsimikas, just fell asleep and allowed the opposition to get into the game. Caiomhin Kelleher has no chance with the deflection, flies off Jarell Quansah’s leg into the net.

“A very unlikely lead for the home side, and not a good look at all from the Liverpool left-back.”

Tsimikas has gotten opportunities in recent games following Andy Robertson's injury. The Greek has made nine appearances across competitions this season, starting seven games.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are now two games without a win after their 1-1 draw at Luton Town in the Premier League last weekend. Even after their defeat to Toulouse, though, the Reds sit atop their Europa League group. They are two points above the French side and favorites to finish as group winners.

Toulouse stun Liverpool as the Reds falter two games in a row

The Reds had hammered Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield last month. Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch all got on the scoresheet back then. The 14th-placed Ligue 1 side, though, got their revenge on Thursday, November 9.

Aron Donnum opened the scoring at the Stadium de Toulouse in the 36th minute before Thijs Dalinga doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Cristian Casseres Jr. then scored an own goal in the 74th minute, getting Liverpool back in the game. But Frank Magri made it 3-1 just two minutes later.

The Reds then applied pressure to find a way back and did so through Diogo Jota's solo effort in the 89th minute. They appeared to have equalised in the eighth minute of stoppage time through youngster Jarell Amorin Quansah. However, the goal was ruled out due to a handball by Alexis Mac Allister in the buildup.

Liverpool will look to put this defeat behind them when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12.